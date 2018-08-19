CHARLOTTE -Dark clouds hovered over Memorial Stadium all afternoon for the 6th annual Charlotte Kickoff Night.

The first game of the evening was a battle between the David W. Butler Bulldogs and the Fight Scots of Scotland High School. This would serve as the only game of the double-header as the Mallard Creek-Dutch Fork (SC) game was cancelled due to thunderstorms.

After an early 7-yard touchdown run by Butler RB Jamal Worthy, the contest was placed on a inclement weather delay. The stadium was evacuated, players retreated to their locker rooms, and the Butler Bulldogs held a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Following the stoppage in play, Butler struck first as quarterback Christian Peters connected with Keyon Lesane on a 74-yard touchdown reception.

The Scots would narrow the deficit to 14-6 behind a 53-yard touchdown run by Bruce Wall, however, things would take a turn for the worst shortly thereafter.

On the next Scotland possession, QB Bruce Wall suffered a big hit and screamed in agony as he grabbed his leg in pain.

He would not return and the Scots would have to resort to a Wildcat formation with Shyheim McQueen at quarterback.

The Bulldogs would go on to score 33 unanswered points as they displayed a bevy of weapons on the offensive side of the ball.

3-star athlete Keyon Lesane showed spectators why he is one of the top players in Mecklenburg County. A NC State commit, the versatile Bulldog recorded 153 all-purpose yards (68 rush/85 rec) and 2 touchdowns en route to capturing the Donnell Davis Player of the Game award.

Lesane, who projects as a slot receiver at the next level, has a solid frame (6-0, 180 lbs) and reliable hands. While he may not be the fastest guy on the field, Lesane makes up for it with excellent ball skills and impressive athleticism.

Class of 2020 running back Quasean Holmes is a budding prospect with an interesting skill set. He fought for extra yardage on every carry and ran with a low pad level, resulting in a pair of rushing touchdowns on the night. The 5-10, 187 pound junior reports offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, and Kent State.

Butler (1-0) returns to home next week to face in-town rival Mallard Creek. Scotland (0-1) will face off against Hillside (1-0) at Pate Stadium in Laurinburg, NC. Both games are scheduled to kickoff at 7pm.