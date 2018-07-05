Cary Coaching Precision will be having their 10th annual Football Food Drive Camp on Saturday, July 14th, 2018 from 9 am until 4pm at Colonial Baptist Church located at 6051 Tryon Road in Cary (NC).

Come out on Saturday July 14th, 2018 to a football camp with a great cause!

Help raise over 3,000 pounds of canned goods for the North Carolina Food Bank's "Stop Summer Hunger" initiative. Ages 5 to 17. This camp is for all positions. Lunch will be provided. The camp will also have a high school showcase of local and statewide talent. The camp will end with a two team obstacle course for all ages.

This camp will:

Have coaches for every position

Prepare all football players for their upcoming season

Teach proper stretching, fundamentals, and encourage player motivation

Introduce the young football player to: proper stances, throwing and receiving the football, as well as kicking

Focus on: position techniques, position drills, speed, agility, and conditioning

There will be a tempo period and a 1 on 1 showcase for rising 9th-12th grades

What to Bring:

5 or more canned good items

a great attitude

an open heart and mind

cleats, and shorts

Staff:

The staff will consist of former college players, former NFL players, and local coaches.



Cost: (includes T-shirt and sponsored lunch) Pre-Registration $60, Day of event $70

The Annual Football Food Drive Camp and Showcase is an event that Cary Coaching Precision puts on to raise canned goods for the community. The event has raised over 9,500 pounds of canned goods over the past 9 years. This year our goal is to raise over 2,000 pounds in 7 hours! Sponsors such as J.M. Edwards Jewelry, Chick-fil-A Six Forks/Strickland Rd., Colliers International, Groomingdales Salon, Nichols Family Chiropratic, Carolina Foot & Ankle, Analytics, Excel Body Fitness, Buffalo Brothers Cary, and BodyLase Skin Spa have helped us for this great cause.