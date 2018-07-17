On Saturday July 14th, Cary Coaching Precision held its 10th Annual Football Food Drive Camp in Cary, NC at Colonial Baptist Church. Over 70 kids came out to work on football skills and donated canned good items. The camp produced over 2,750 pounds of canned goods in 6 hours this year.

College players from NC State, Elon, Campbell, Mars Hill, Wingate, Florida Tech, and Lenior Rhyne helped coach at the camp along with local HS coaches. This camp was for ages 5-17 and featured several HS kids who were productive for their team last season.

There were players from Apex HS, Apex Friendship HS, Cardinal Gibbons HS, Clayton HS, Cary HS, Middle Creek HS, Chapel Hill HS, Ravenscroft HS, and Sanderson HS.



