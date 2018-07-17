Cary Coaching Precision Food Drive Camp
On Saturday July 14th, Cary Coaching Precision held its 10th Annual Football Food Drive Camp in Cary, NC at Colonial Baptist Church. Over 70 kids came out to work on football skills and donated canned good items. The camp produced over 2,750 pounds of canned goods in 6 hours this year.
College players from NC State, Elon, Campbell, Mars Hill, Wingate, Florida Tech, and Lenior Rhyne helped coach at the camp along with local HS coaches. This camp was for ages 5-17 and featured several HS kids who were productive for their team last season.
There were players from Apex HS, Apex Friendship HS, Cardinal Gibbons HS, Clayton HS, Cary HS, Middle Creek HS, Chapel Hill HS, Ravenscroft HS, and Sanderson HS.
2019 QB Dylan Elkins of Apex Friendship HS is going into his senior season year after starting the last two seasons at QB. He has interest from several FCS schools in the state.
2020 WE Jamoree Ellis from Middle Creek HS caught 14 touchdowns last season. We look for him to continue his progress as an aggressive receiver.
Cary HS DE/LB Jayden Jerkins attended camp and looked like he will have another all conference season.
The camp also had two class of '21 players who both attend Cardinal Gibbons HS in Raleigh. QB Zach Field and Jake Ladd, who is a 6'1 210 TE and DE for the Crusaders.