Here is the contact information for NCPreps.

Publisher - Deana King

Deana King has been publisher of NCPreps.com since 2010. She took over from long-time North Carolina high school football legend Arnold Solomon, who founded NC Prep Football News, the predecessor of the online publication of NCPreps.com.

King has lived in North Carolina all her life and is a 1989 graduate of Starmount High School where she lettered in vollleyball, basketball, and softball. She also is a 1993 graduate of Wingate University where she played college basketball and volleryball.

In 2017, she was inducted to the Starmount High School Ram Hall of Fame.





Email: gatarams@yahoo.com

Twitter: @NCPreps





Mailing Address:

North Carolina Prep Football News

PO Box 613

Hamptonville, NC 27020