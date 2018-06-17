Day'Ron Sharpe has verbally committed to play his college basketball at North Carolina.

Tar Heel Illustrated has confirmed that the 6-9 big man from Winterville (NC) South Central has given Roy Williams his word that he will play for the Tar Heels.

"The major I want to be in is business, so I want to (go to) a good business school,” Sharpe recently told THI. “About the program, just that it's a good basketball program. That's a top priority. I want to win."

THI recruiting analyst Clint Jackson is not surprised by the news from the 2020 prospect.

"Not a big surprise here with this commitment," said Jackson. "He is not a poker player and really couldn't hide his excitement for the Heels. So I am not shocked. Sometimes when your dream school offers, you really don't have a lot to think about."

Sharpe has been recruited hard by the UNC coaches and several visits have already taken place, both to Chapel Hill as well as the coaches visiting Winterville.