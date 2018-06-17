Day'Ron Sharpe Commits
Day'Ron Sharpe has verbally committed to play his college basketball at North Carolina.
Tar Heel Illustrated has confirmed that the 6-9 big man from Winterville (NC) South Central has given Roy Williams his word that he will play for the Tar Heels.
"The major I want to be in is business, so I want to (go to) a good business school,” Sharpe recently told THI. “About the program, just that it's a good basketball program. That's a top priority. I want to win."
THI recruiting analyst Clint Jackson is not surprised by the news from the 2020 prospect.
"Not a big surprise here with this commitment," said Jackson. "He is not a poker player and really couldn't hide his excitement for the Heels. So I am not shocked. Sometimes when your dream school offers, you really don't have a lot to think about."
Sharpe has been recruited hard by the UNC coaches and several visits have already taken place, both to Chapel Hill as well as the coaches visiting Winterville.
The sure-handed power forward was recently in action at the annual NBA Top 100 camp where Jackson watched him three times.
"Sharpe is a good looking prospect on the court,” Jackson said. “He's nearly 6-10 and already is around 235-pounds with two more full seasons of high school left to physically get stronger.
"At the NBA Top 100 camp, we liked him a lot. He is long-armed, active and has soft hands. He's a good rebounder in his area and he has a knack for knowing where the ball is coming off the backboard. I also like his face-up game. He's got a nice 10-16 footer so you have to respect him when he catches the ball along the baseline or foul-line extended areas."
And despite the talent already, Jackson sees Sharpe as someone with the potential to get a lot better.
"His potential is off the charts,” Jackson said. “And as he gets stronger, more fluid and hones his skills and patience, I really think he's a nice post player."
Sharpe is the 90th rated prospect in his class, according to Rivals.com. But he is going to rise in the next update from the national analysts. He chose UNC over schools such as NC State, Florida, Virginia, UConn, Georgetown and Clemson.