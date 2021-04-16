NCPreps - Deep Sleepers Around the State

NORTH CAROLINA - The travel ball season is in full swing and there is nothing people like more than sleepers. Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw takes a look at some of the deepest sleepers that North Carolina has in its 2022 class to see where they are, and where they will be.

6-foot-4. MJ Collins (Westminster Catawba Christian) Shotmaking is the name of today's game and Collins has it in spades. Carrying a strong frame with nice length, good athleticism and a smooth jumper, Collins checks all the boxes. Not sure why he is ranked so low by all the guys who rank in the state, but the offer sheet will not reflect where his current ranking lies. After his performance at the On the Radar Sweet 16 last weekend, Collins added offers from Appalachian State and Charleston Southern. Expect mid to high majors to be looking closely here.

7-foot. Micah Handlogten (Southlake Christian) What is there not to like about a true footer, who can run, jump and move? Handlogten has touch, skill and hands to go along with that. While current rankings in North Carolina have him far too low, you can see why because of his frame and the fact he plays at a smaller private school who has had mediocre results. The notoriety should change this Summer as he plays with Upward Stars SE team on the Adidas Gauntlet, but more so things should change as he continues to get stronger and more confident in his abilities. His recruitment will be all over the board, as low majors all the way up to high majors will be checking in consistently with him this summer.

5-foot-11. Juanse Gorosito (Moravian Prep) It has been a long time since I have seen a point guard dictate a high level game, without really scoring the basketball. Gorosito did just that at the On the Radar Sweet 16 event last weekend. His vision and ability to manipulate the ball where he wanted it to go was a joy to see for his Upward Stars SE team. I believe he is unranked by most NC high school rankers, but after his Washington State offer early this week, I am sure that will change. He made a splash and expect that to continue.