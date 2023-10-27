Don's Football Cafe: Week 11
Don's Football Cafe is back for year two on NCPreps.com this year. The slogan will be Open Friday Night & Serving Crow Nightly. After the games on Friday, watch the soap opera on the forums "As the Crow Flies."
This feature will take a look at the games involving the Greater Metro 4A, Central Piedmont 4A, and South Piedmont 3A.
Last week, I went 14-8 Overall on my picks (166-42 overall 80%):
Central Piedmont 4A 6-2
Greater Metro 4A 4-2
SPC 3A 4-4
Week 1 19-4
Week 2 18-5
Week 3 18-1
Week 4 8-2
Week 5 20-2
Week 6 18-4
Week 7 15-8
Week 8 16-6
Week 9 20-2
Week 10 14-8
Let's take a look at Week 11 of the 2023 North Carolina high school football season and my predictions.
Week 11
Central Piedmont 4A
1. Davie County at Glenn (DC 38-28)
2. East Forsyth at West Forsyth (EF 28-21)
6. RJ Reynolds at Reagan (Reagan 44-13)
STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 10
West Forsyth 5-1 (7-2)
East Forsyth 5-1 (8-1)
Davie 4-2 (6-3)
Reagan 3-3 (3-6)
Mount Tabor 3-3 (5-4)
Glenn 2-4 (3-6)
RJ Reynolds 1-5 (2-7)
Parkland 1-5 (4-5)
Greater Metro 4A
1. AL Brown hosting Concord (ALB 31-10)
2. Mooresville at Lake Norman (M 24-14)
3. Hickory Ridge at West Cabarrus (HR 35-21)
5. South Iredell at Cox Mill (CM 35-14)
STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 10
Mooresville 5-0 (9-0)
Lake Norman 5-0 (9-0)
Cox Mill 3-2 (4-5)
Hickory Ridge 2-3 (2-7)
AL Brown 2-4 (4-5)
West Cabarrus 1-4 (1-8)
South Iredell 0-5 (2-7)
South Piedmont 3A
1. Concord at AL Brown (ALB 31-10)
2. West Rowan at East Rowan (WR 41-14)
3. JM Robinson at Mount Pleasant (JMR 42-6)
4. NW Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus (NWC 41-7)
5. Carson at South Rowan (C 30-21)
STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 10
JM Robinson 7-0 (9-0)
NW Cabarrus 5-1 (8-1)
West Rowan 4-2 (4-5)
Concord 3-4 (5-4)
Carson 2-4 (3-6)
South Rowan 2-4 (3-6)
Central Cabarrus 2-4 (3-6)
East Rowan 0-6 (0-9)