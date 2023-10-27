Don's Football Cafe is back for year two on NCPreps.com this year. The slogan will be Open Friday Night & Serving Crow Nightly. After the games on Friday, watch the soap opera on the forums "As the Crow Flies."

This feature will take a look at the games involving the Greater Metro 4A, Central Piedmont 4A, and South Piedmont 3A.

Last week, I went 14-8 Overall on my picks (166-42 overall 80%):

Central Piedmont 4A 6-2

Greater Metro 4A 4-2

SPC 3A 4-4

Week 1 19-4

Week 2 18-5

Week 3 18-1

Week 4 8-2

Week 5 20-2

Week 6 18-4

Week 7 15-8

Week 8 16-6

Week 9 20-2

Week 10 14-8

Let's take a look at Week 11 of the 2023 North Carolina high school football season and my predictions.

Week 11

Central Piedmont 4A

1. Davie County at Glenn (DC 38-28)

2. East Forsyth at West Forsyth (EF 28-21)

6. RJ Reynolds at Reagan (Reagan 44-13)

STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 10

West Forsyth 5-1 (7-2)

East Forsyth 5-1 (8-1)

Davie 4-2 (6-3)

Reagan 3-3 (3-6)

Mount Tabor 3-3 (5-4)

Glenn 2-4 (3-6)

RJ Reynolds 1-5 (2-7)

Parkland 1-5 (4-5)





Greater Metro 4A

1. AL Brown hosting Concord (ALB 31-10)

2. Mooresville at Lake Norman (M 24-14)

3. Hickory Ridge at West Cabarrus (HR 35-21)

5. South Iredell at Cox Mill (CM 35-14)

STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 10

Mooresville 5-0 (9-0)

Lake Norman 5-0 (9-0)

Cox Mill 3-2 (4-5)

Hickory Ridge 2-3 (2-7)

AL Brown 2-4 (4-5)

West Cabarrus 1-4 (1-8)

South Iredell 0-5 (2-7)





South Piedmont 3A

1. Concord at AL Brown (ALB 31-10)

2. West Rowan at East Rowan (WR 41-14)

3. JM Robinson at Mount Pleasant (JMR 42-6)

4. NW Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus (NWC 41-7)

5. Carson at South Rowan (C 30-21)

STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 10

JM Robinson 7-0 (9-0)

NW Cabarrus 5-1 (8-1)

West Rowan 4-2 (4-5)

Concord 3-4 (5-4)

Carson 2-4 (3-6)

South Rowan 2-4 (3-6)

Central Cabarrus 2-4 (3-6)

East Rowan 0-6 (0-9)