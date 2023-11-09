Don's Football Cafe is back for year two on NCPreps.com this year. The slogan will be Open Friday Night & Serving Crow Nightly. After the games on Friday, watch the soap opera on the forums "As the Crow Flies."

This week, I will take a look at the games involving the Greater Metro 4A, Central Piedmont 4A, and South Piedmont 3A in the playoffs.

Last week I went 10-3 overall on my picks (199-45 overall 82%)

Central Piedmont 4A 2-3

Greater Metro 4A 5-0

SPC 3A 3-0

Week 1 19-4

Week 2 18-5

Week 3 18-1

Week 4 8-2

Week 5 20-2

Week 6 18-4

Week 7 15-8

Week 8 16-6

Week 9 20-2

Week 10 14-8

Week 11 23-0

Week 12 10-3





Let's take a look at Week 13 of the 2023 North Carolina high school football season and my predictions.

Week 13

Central Piedmont 4A

1. Davie SEASON OVER

2. East Forsyth hosting Independence (EF 31-30)

3. Glenn SEASON OVER

4. Mount Tabor at Mooresville (M 28-21)

5. Parkland SEASON OVER

6. RJ Reynolds SEASON OVER

7. Reagan SEASON OVER

8. West Forsyth at Butler (B 38-21)





STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 11 (Regular season ends)

East Forsyth 6-1 (10-1)

West Forsyth 5-2 (8-3)

Davie 5-2 (7-4)

Mount Tabor 4-3 (7-4)

Reagan 4-3 (4-7)

Glenn 2-5 (3-7)

Parkland 1-6 (4-6)

RJ Reynolds 1-6 (2-8)





Greater Metro 4A

1. AL Brown SEASON OVER

2. Mooresville hosting Mount Tabor (M 28-21)

3. Hickory Ridge SEASON OVER

4. Lake Norman SEASON OVER

5. South Iredell SEASON OVER

6. Cox Mill SEASON OVER

7. West Cabarrus SEASON OVER





STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 11(Regular season ends)

Mooresville 6-0 (11-0)

Lake Norman 5-1 (9-2)

Cox Mill 4-2 (5-6)

Hickory Ridge 3-3 (3-8)

AL Brown 2-4 (5-6)

West Cabarrus 1-5 (1-9)

South Iredell 0-6 (2-8)





South Piedmont 3A

1. Concord SEASON OVER

2. West Rowan SEASON OVER

3. JM Robinson hosting NW Cabarrus (JM Robinson 28-21)

4. NW Cabarrus at JM Robinson (JM Robinson 28-21)

5. Carson SEASON OVER

6. East Rowan SEASON OVER

7. Central Cabarrus SEASON OVER

8. South Rowan SEASON OVER





STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 11(Regular season ends)

JM Robinson 7-0 (11-0)

NW Cabarrus 6-1 (10-1)

West Rowan 5-2 (5-6)

Concord 3-4 (5-5)

Carson 3-4 (4-6)

South Rowan 2-5 (3-7)

Central Cabarrus 2-5 (3-7)

East Rowan 0-7 (0-10)



