Don's Football Cafe is back for year two on NCPreps.com this year. The slogan will be Open Friday Night & Serving Crow Nightly. After the games on Friday, watch the soap opera on the forums "As the Crow Flies."

This feature will take a look at the games involving the Greater Metro 4A, Central Piedmont 4A, and South Piedmont 3A.

Last week I went 19-4 overall on my picks: Central Piedmont 4A 6-2; Greater Metro 4A 6-1; SPC 3A 7-1;

Let's take a look at Week 2 of the 2023 North Carolina high school football season.

Who will eat my Southern filet of crow this year?

Central Piedmont 4A

1. Davie County at West Rowan (Davie 35-28)

2. East Forsyth at Jack Britt (East Forsyth 41-7)

3. Glenn host Ragsdale (Glenn 35-7)

4. Mount Tabor host North Forsyth (41-7)

5. Parkland host Atkins (Parkland 24-14)

6. RJ Reynolds at SW Guilford (SW Guilford 34-28)

7. Reagan at Mooresville (Mooresville 34-28)

8. West Forsyth at Oak Grove (West Forsyth 31-20)

Greater Metro 4A

1. AL Brown host NW Cabarrus (Brown 35-20)

2. Mooresville host Reagan (Mooresville 34-28)

3. Hickory Ridge at Independence (Independence 33-28)

4. Lake Norman at Statesville (Lake Norman 24-14)

5. South Iredell host Porter Ridge (Porter Ridge 34-7)

6. Cox Mill host Kings Mountain (Kings Mountain 28-20)

7. West Cabarrus host JM Robinson (JM Robinson 31-17)

South Piedmont 3A

1. Concord at Mount Pleasant (Mount Pleasant 21-20)

2. West Rowan host Davie (Davie 35-28)

3. JM Robinson at West Cabarrus (JM Robinson 31-17)

4. NW Cabarrus at AL Brown (Brown 35-20)

5. Carson at West Stanly (West Stanly 24-21)

6. East Rowan at North Stanly (North Stanly 35-14

)7. Central Cabarrus at Piedmont (Piedmont 28-21)

8. South Rowan at South Stanly (South Rowan 38-14)







