Don's Football Cafe: Week 4 Playoffs

Don Hines
Don's Football Cafe

Open Friday Night & Serving Crow Nightly

This feature will take a look at the games in the state this week.

Don's Specials this week are posted below:


Tad Hudson and Hough will face Grimsley in the fourth round of the playoffs. (Brandon Peay)

ROUND 4 MATCHUPS & PREDICTIONS

1A

#4 Northampton ((12-1) at #1 Tarboro (11-1) - Tarboro 28-14

#3 Rosewood (9-4) at #2 North Moore (13-0) - North Moore 24-21

#6 Draughn (12-1) at #2 Andrews (13-0) - Andrews 35-28

#4 Mount Airy (12-1) at #1 Eastern Randolph (11-1) - Mount Airy 31-28

2A

#12 Wallace Rose Hill (11-2) at #1 Princeton (12-1) - Wallace-Rose Hill 42-35

#3 Whiteville (12-1) at #2 East Duplin (12-1) - East Duplin 31-21

#7 Monroe (12-1) at #3 Burns (12-1) - Burns 27-24

#5 Maiden (12-1) at #1 Reidsville (12-1) - Reidsville 31-28

3A

#28 Triton (8-5) at #1 Northern Nash (13-0) - Northern Nash 35-14

#7 Terry Sanford (11-2) at #3 Seventy-First (11-2) - Seventy First 35-28

#23 Eastern Guilford (9-4) at #11 South Point (12-1) - South Point 42-28

#4 East Lincoln (13-0) at #1 Kings Mountain (13-0) - Kings Mountain 27-17

4A

#12 Millbrook (12-1) at Hillside (13-0) - Millbrook 35-31

#11 Rolesville (10-3) at #2 New Bern (13-0) - New Bern 34-31

#7 AC Reynolds (12-1) at #6 Weddington (12-1) - Weddington 28-21

#5 Hough (11-2) at #1 Grimsley (13-0) - Hough 31-21


*Steve Thomas contributed to this report*

