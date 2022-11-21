Don's Football Cafe: Week 4 Playoffs
Don's Football Cafe
Open Friday Night & Serving Crow Nightly
This feature will take a look at the games in the state this week.
Don's Specials this week are posted below:
ROUND 4 MATCHUPS & PREDICTIONS
1A
#4 Northampton ((12-1) at #1 Tarboro (11-1) - Tarboro 28-14
#3 Rosewood (9-4) at #2 North Moore (13-0) - North Moore 24-21
#6 Draughn (12-1) at #2 Andrews (13-0) - Andrews 35-28
#4 Mount Airy (12-1) at #1 Eastern Randolph (11-1) - Mount Airy 31-28
2A
#12 Wallace Rose Hill (11-2) at #1 Princeton (12-1) - Wallace-Rose Hill 42-35
#3 Whiteville (12-1) at #2 East Duplin (12-1) - East Duplin 31-21
#7 Monroe (12-1) at #3 Burns (12-1) - Burns 27-24
#5 Maiden (12-1) at #1 Reidsville (12-1) - Reidsville 31-28
3A
#28 Triton (8-5) at #1 Northern Nash (13-0) - Northern Nash 35-14
#7 Terry Sanford (11-2) at #3 Seventy-First (11-2) - Seventy First 35-28
#23 Eastern Guilford (9-4) at #11 South Point (12-1) - South Point 42-28
#4 East Lincoln (13-0) at #1 Kings Mountain (13-0) - Kings Mountain 27-17
4A
#12 Millbrook (12-1) at Hillside (13-0) - Millbrook 35-31
#11 Rolesville (10-3) at #2 New Bern (13-0) - New Bern 34-31
#7 AC Reynolds (12-1) at #6 Weddington (12-1) - Weddington 28-21
#5 Hough (11-2) at #1 Grimsley (13-0) - Hough 31-21
*Steve Thomas contributed to this report*