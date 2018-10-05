



Broughton (4-2, 1-0) @ Enloe (6-0, 2-0)

Broughton -- Won 37-14 vs Southeast Raleigh

"The Caps are entering the second half of the season on a strong note. After a 3-0 start, Broughton lost two consecutive games to Knightdale and Rolesville, however, a solid performance last week against SE Raleigh proves that the Caps are capable of winning a game in all the facets.

Senior quarterback Gordan Guest has great awareness in the pocket and goes through all of his progressions efficiently. With the help of wide receivers Debreyn Belfield and KJ Haywood, Guest has grown into a reliable play maker for the Caps."

Enloe -- Won 21-14 vs Millbrook

"Enloe has completely dominated the first half of their schedule. The Eagles have reeled off six straight wins, despite going 4-7 in 2017. Arguably one of the best defensive units in the area, they have recorded 454 tackles, 9 sacks and 5 interceptions to date.

Senior running back Hamilton Moore, a Yale commit, is currently second in the state in rushing yards with 1,188 and 14 touchdowns. The 6'1, 210 pounder is a change of pace back that can make a defender miss as well as deliver a devastating blow to defenders.

Senior defensive end and Duke commit Christian Rorie has collected 44 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 4 sacks, respectively.





BOTTOM LINE -- Enloe defeats Broughton 28-14

Rocky Mount (4-0, 0-0) @ Franklinton (5-1, 0-0)

Rocky Mount -- Won 41-7 vs Nash Central

"The Gryphons have displayed some impressive performances en route to a 4-0 record. Senior running back Rodell Bridges leads the team in all-purpose yards with 597. With 462 yards on the ground and 135 receiving yards, the versatile Bridges is one of the key play makers on this Rocky Mount offense.

Defensively, the Gryphons have registered 13 sacks and 2 interceptions thus far."

Franklinton -- Lost 42-7 to Wake Forest

"Franklinton had a disappointing loss this past Friday to 4A powerhouse Wake Forest. However, the Rams are a well-coached, discipline team that knows how to answer the call in the face of adversity.

The defense has only allowed 99 points to date, surrendering 42 points last week. They will look to continue their strong performance against a Rocky Mount team that boasts several athletes on the offensive side of the ball."

BOTTOM LINE -- Rocky Mount edges Franklington 31-28





Eastern Alamance (4-2, 1-1) @ Nothern Guilford (4-2, 2-0)



Eastern Alamance -- Won 37-14 vs Person

"The Eagles are continuing their success from the 2017 season, going 10-3 and making an appearance in the 2nd round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs. A high-powered offense, Eastern Alamance has averaged 331.7 total yards of offense and 35 touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Austin Bryant has led the charge for the Eagles offensively. Through six games, Bryant has accounted for 950 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He's accompanied in the backfield by fellow junior running back Colby May. Standing at 6'0, 205 pounds, May has registered 665 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 83 carries."

Northern Guilford -- Won 42-14 vs Northeast Guilford

"The Nighthawks of Northern Guilford have found early success this season, posting a 4-2 record through the first games of the season. While they posses an efficient offensive game plan, this team thrives off of their stout defensive unit.

The Nighthawks have already collected an impressive 80 tackles for loss in the first six contests. Senior linebacker Christian Bass leads the charge with 19 TFL's to date. This defense lives behind the line of scrimmage and will look to continue their success this week against a very good offensive team in Eastern Alamance."

BOTTOM LINE -- Eastern Alamnce overcomes Northern Guilford 38-27