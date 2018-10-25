Dolphus Pearson III previews 3 of the top games for Week 11 of the NC high school football season.

Riverside (8-1, 4-0) @ Tarboro (8-0, 4-0)





Tarboro -- Won 60-0 vs. Northside-Pinetown

Tarboro is having a season for the ages thus far. A run-oriented team, the Vikings are averaging 335.1 rushing yards and six rushing scores per contest.

The senior running back tandem of Keon Caudle and Jyron Albritton have paved the way with a combined 92 rushes for 1,139 yards and 19 touchdowns, respectively.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Vikings have pitched six shutouts and allowed a mere 12 points all season.

Riverside -- Won 33-8 vs. Southside

The Knights have proven to be the second best team in the competitive Coastal Plains 1A conference. Senior quarterback Brandon Beach is a dual-threat athlete with a good arm. He has passed 918 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 433 yards and seven scores.

Running back Nakwon Burns and wide receiver Matthew Leavelle are two skilled play-makers that can change the tempo of the game with the ball in their hands.

BOTTOM LINE -- Tarboro rolls Riverside 55-10





Wallace-Rose Hill (5-2, 3-0) @ Clinton (5-1, 3-0)

Wallace-Rose Hill -- Won 60-34 vs. Goldsboro

The Bulldogs got off to a slow start at the beginning of the season, going 1-2 in the first three matchups. However, they have reeled off four straight victories with three 60-point performances.

Junior running back Cameren Dalrymple currently ranks 24th in the stare with 1,134 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Freshman running back Kanye Roberts displayed his vast potential last week with a 145 rushing yard, three touchdown outing.

As an offensive unit, the Bulldogs are averaging an impressive 422.9 rushing yards per game.

Clinton -- Won 58-0 vs. Spring Lake

Clinton has pulled off some impressive wins this season while maintaining a perfect 3-0 record in conference. Per usual, the Dark Horses posses speedy athletes that can stretch the field. While they do a good job of balancing their offensive attack, the Dark Horses may find more success in the passing game this Friday.

Senior athlete Knowlydge Evans' leads the offensive surge as the team's starting quarterback and leading rusher.

After a dominating win against Spring Lake, the Dark Horses will look to continue their success against a very tough defense.

BOTTOM LINE-- Wallace-Rose Hill tops Clinton in OT 38-35







Game of The Week-- Western Alamance (7-1, 4-0) @ Eastern Alamance (6-2, 3-1)

Western Alamance-- Won 31-13 vs. Northeast Guilford

Western Alamance's balanced offensive attack has been instrumental in their success this season. The Warriors have averaged 366.8 total yards of offense through eight games.

Senior quarterback Braydn Oakley has paved the way with 888 passing yards, 626 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns. Facing a strong defensive front, expect Oakley to get guys like Jayden Neal and Jacob Clapp involved in the passing game early.





Eastern Alamance -- Won 44-0 vs. Morehead

The Eagles have amassed nearly 3,000 total yards of offense so far this season. Junior quarterback Austin Bryant is your traditional pocket-passer with a strong arm and keen pocket presence. He has passed for 1,495 yards and 19 touchdowns on 111 completions and just five interceptions.

Bryant is accompanied in the backfield by junior running back Colby May. The 6'0, 205 pounder is a change-of-pace back that has compiled 895 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 115 carries.

Defensively, Eastern Alamance has dominated in the trenches by totalling 47 tackles for loss and 21 sacks.

This game is going to come down to who can establish an identity on the defensive side of the ball. We have two high-powered offenses that can put a vast amount of points on the board. This game could be a potential "shoot-out" in the battle of Alamance County.

BOTTOM LINE-- Eastern Alamance Upsets Western Alamance 48-44