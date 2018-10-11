Previews for Week #9

Granville Central (5-0, 3-0) @ Bunn (4-2 ,3-0)

Granville Central -- Won 33-8 vs J.F. Webb

The Tigers are currently tied for first place in the Northern Carolina 1A/2A conference with a perfect 5-0 record thus far. Through five games, Granville Central has accounted for nearly 200 rushing yards per game, as well as 101 passing yards per game, respectively.

Establishing a balanced offensive attack will be the key component for the Tigers. Junior quarterback Brady Smith has a reliable target in senior wide receiver Brandon Peace, who has registered 14 catches for 307 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bunn -- Won 44-42 (2OT) vs Vance County

After a triumphant double-overtime victory against Vance County, the Wildcats improve to 4-2 on the season. Despite two early losses, they are currently tied for first place with Granville Central and South Granville.

Last week, the Panthers accumulated 239 rushing yards behind the running back duo of Quentin Perry and Juvenal Angulo. Perry, a senior, leads the team with 58 carries for 545 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Panthers have already amassed 38 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

BOTTOM LINE -- Granville Central slips past Bunn 31-24 in OT

Cape Fear (5-2, 3-1) @ South View (6-0, 3-0)

Cape Fear -- Won 25-20 vs Westover

Cape Fear has impressed all season long with a dominant rushing attack and stout defense. Senior running back Zaire Boykin has accounted for 989 all-purpose yards and 10 rushing touchdowns through the first half of the season.

On the defensive end, senior linebacker Austin Hunt leads the team with 63 tackles and 19.5 tackles for loss. As a unit, the Colts have collected 401 tackles, 84.5 tackles for loss and 21 sacks.

South View -- Won 54-10 vs E.E. Smith

South View has rolled the competition thus far behind an high-powered offense. Through six games, the Tigers have averaged nearly 430 total yards of offense. Senior wide receiver Emery Simmons has emerged as one of the top play makers in the state. A Penn State commit, Simmons has tallied 34 catches for 637 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Donovan Brewington currently leads the state in TD:INT ratio with an impressive 20-to-1 total. He has thrown for 1,426 yards on 90 of 125 attempts for a 72% completion rate."

BOTTOM LINE -- South View defeats Cape Fear 35-27





GAME OF THE NIGHT: Crest (6-1, 3-0) @ Huss ( 7-0, 3-0)

Crest -- Won 31-20 vs Ashbrook

The Chargers are one of the most historic programs in North Carolina history. They continue their winning ways this season despite an early non-conference loss to undefeated Weddington.

Crest boasts a strong rushing unit that currently averages 282.7 yards per game. Senior running back Rae-Kwon Young Turner leads the Chargers on the ground with 517 rushing yards on 59 carries. He is accompanied in the backfield by junior Jalin Graham, who's registered 449 yards on 59 carries, respectively.

Defensively, senior defensive back Lannden Zanders, a Clemson commit, has registered 25 tackles and 2 interceptions. A two-way threat, Zanders has recorded 14 catches for 275 yards and five touchdowns as the Chargers' main receiver.

Huss -- Won 38-21 vs Kings Mountain

The Huss Huskies have emerged as one of the top teams in the 3A division. After impressive wins against Kings Mountains and Cox Mill, the Huskies have shown their ability to finish games against great teams.

While their offense host several play makers at the skill positions, majority of the Huskies' success can be attributed to their defense. Through the first half of the season, they have tallied 39 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks and 11 interceptions.

Senior linebacker Prince Bemah has served as the leader of this stout Huskies defense. He currently leads the team with 79 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception."

BOTTOM LINE -- Crest upsets Huss 28-24