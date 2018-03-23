Ticker
basketball

Final 2018 NCPreps.com/HS Media Basketball Polls 3/23

Deana King • NCPreps.com
Publisher

1A BOYS

1. Winston-Salem Prep (7) 26-3 – 70

2. Pamlico 22-6 – 62

3. Lincoln Charter 26-5 – 56

4. Rocky Mount Prep 25-1 – 50

5. North Stanly 24-6 – 38

6. Starmount 24-4 – 37

7. Voyager Academy 22-7 – 29

8. South Stokes 20-8 – 12

9. North Rowan 18-9 – 10

10. Granville Central 15-12 - 5

10. Holmes 19-5 – 5

10. Research Triangle 23-3 – 5


HONORABLE MENTION: Cherokee (16-6) – 4; Avery County (20-7) – 2; Community School of Davidson (23-7) – 1; Pine Lake Prep (19-8) – 1;


2A BOYS

1. Forest Hills (7) 30-2 – 70

2. Greene Central 26-7 - 63

3. Salisbury 27-4 - 50

4. Clinton 27-2 – 46

5. Mountain Heritage 23-2- 38

6. Fairmont 29-2 – 36

7. Farmville Central 22-4 – 27

8. East Lincoln 25-6 - 23

9. Kinston 22-5 – 21

10. Hendersonville 20-7 – 6


HONORABLE MENTION: West Stokes (20-8) – 2; R-S Central (21-8) - 2; Northeastern (21-5) – 1;


3A BOYS

1. Cox Mill (7) 29-3 – 70

2. Northside-Jax 29-1 – 63

3. Ben Smith 27-4 – 55

4. Eastern Guilford 27-3 – 48

5. Hickory 27-3 – 38

6. Carson 26-3 – 33

7. New Hanover 26-5 – 30

8. Southern Lee 25-4 - 21

9. Charlotte Catholic 25-4 – 19

10. Northern Durham 24-4 – 5

10. Mount Tabor 23-7 – 5


HONORABLE MENTION: Kings Mountain (24-6) – 1;


4A BOYS

1. Independence (7) 31-1 – 70

2. Heritage 25-5 – 63

3. South Central 27-1 – 55

4. Garner 26-2 – 42

5. Rocky River 23-7 – 35

5. Broughton 26-3 – 35

7. Olympic 22-5 – 32

8. Butler 25-6 – 20

9. North Meck 27-2 – 15

10. Green Hope 22-6 – 8


HONORABLE MENTION: Ardrey Kell (23-6) – 7; Hoke County (26-2) – 2; Leesville Road (21-7) – 1;


1A GIRLS

1. Mount Airy (7) 27-2 – 70

2. Murphy 27-3 – 60

3. Pamlico 26-2 – 59

4. Cape Hatteras 25-1 – 41

5. Weldon 22-3 – 40

6. East Wilkes 23-5 – 33

7. Northampton 21-4 – 30

8. Cherokee 19-7 – 28

9. Roxboro Community 22-3 – 9

9. Union Academy 24-3 – 9


HONORABLE MENTION: Chatham Central (19-4) – 5; Riverside-Martin (22-7) – 1;


2A GIRLS

1. North Pitt (7) 26-5 – 70

2. North Wilkes 28-4 – 63

3. Mountain Heritage 27-2 – 55

4. Kinston 29-2 – 50

5. Richlands 26-4 – 35

5. Ledford 23-6 – 35

7. East Duplin 25-3 – 29

8. Wilkes Central 17-13 – 22

9. East Burke 27-2 – 9

9. East Bladen 27-2 – 9


HONORABLE MENTION: Smoky Mountain (24-2) – 7; South Granville (21-9) – 2; Forbush (23-5) – 1;


3A GIRLS

1. Northern Guilford (7) 28-4 – 70

2. Jacksonville 23-4 – 63

3. Ashbrook 30-1 – 56

4. Havelock 23-3 – 48

5. EE Smith 27-4 - 41

6. Rockingham 25-5 – 32

7. North Iredell 24-6 – 28

8. Hillside 21-8 – 21

9. Eastern Guilford 24-4 – 14

10. Carson 25-4 – 12


HONORABLE MENTION: none


4A GIRLS

1. Northwest Guilford (7) 29-2 - 70

2. Southeast Raleigh 30-1 – 63

3. Mallard Creek 28-3 – 56

4. Laney 28-3 – 47

5. West Forsyth 24-4 – 34

6. Heritage 26-3 – 31

6. Ardrey Kell 25-4 – 31

8, Green Hope 24-5 – 22

9. Hickory Ridge 26-2 – 15

10. South Meck 25-5 – 8


HONORABLE MENTION: Reagan (21-6) – 5; Lumberton (25-5) – 2; Leesville Road (22-5) – 1;

