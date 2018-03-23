1A BOYS
1. Winston-Salem Prep (7) 26-3 – 70
2. Pamlico 22-6 – 62
3. Lincoln Charter 26-5 – 56
4. Rocky Mount Prep 25-1 – 50
5. North Stanly 24-6 – 38
6. Starmount 24-4 – 37
7. Voyager Academy 22-7 – 29
8. South Stokes 20-8 – 12
9. North Rowan 18-9 – 10
10. Granville Central 15-12 - 5
10. Holmes 19-5 – 5
10. Research Triangle 23-3 – 5
HONORABLE MENTION: Cherokee (16-6) – 4; Avery County (20-7) – 2; Community School of Davidson (23-7) – 1; Pine Lake Prep (19-8) – 1;
2A BOYS
1. Forest Hills (7) 30-2 – 70
2. Greene Central 26-7 - 63
3. Salisbury 27-4 - 50
4. Clinton 27-2 – 46
5. Mountain Heritage 23-2- 38
6. Fairmont 29-2 – 36
7. Farmville Central 22-4 – 27
8. East Lincoln 25-6 - 23
9. Kinston 22-5 – 21
10. Hendersonville 20-7 – 6
HONORABLE MENTION: West Stokes (20-8) – 2; R-S Central (21-8) - 2; Northeastern (21-5) – 1;
3A BOYS
1. Cox Mill (7) 29-3 – 70
2. Northside-Jax 29-1 – 63
3. Ben Smith 27-4 – 55
4. Eastern Guilford 27-3 – 48
5. Hickory 27-3 – 38
6. Carson 26-3 – 33
7. New Hanover 26-5 – 30
8. Southern Lee 25-4 - 21
9. Charlotte Catholic 25-4 – 19
10. Northern Durham 24-4 – 5
10. Mount Tabor 23-7 – 5
HONORABLE MENTION: Kings Mountain (24-6) – 1;
4A BOYS
1. Independence (7) 31-1 – 70
2. Heritage 25-5 – 63
3. South Central 27-1 – 55
4. Garner 26-2 – 42
5. Rocky River 23-7 – 35
5. Broughton 26-3 – 35
7. Olympic 22-5 – 32
8. Butler 25-6 – 20
9. North Meck 27-2 – 15
10. Green Hope 22-6 – 8
HONORABLE MENTION: Ardrey Kell (23-6) – 7; Hoke County (26-2) – 2; Leesville Road (21-7) – 1;
1A GIRLS
1. Mount Airy (7) 27-2 – 70
2. Murphy 27-3 – 60
3. Pamlico 26-2 – 59
4. Cape Hatteras 25-1 – 41
5. Weldon 22-3 – 40
6. East Wilkes 23-5 – 33
7. Northampton 21-4 – 30
8. Cherokee 19-7 – 28
9. Roxboro Community 22-3 – 9
9. Union Academy 24-3 – 9
HONORABLE MENTION: Chatham Central (19-4) – 5; Riverside-Martin (22-7) – 1;
2A GIRLS
1. North Pitt (7) 26-5 – 70
2. North Wilkes 28-4 – 63
3. Mountain Heritage 27-2 – 55
4. Kinston 29-2 – 50
5. Richlands 26-4 – 35
5. Ledford 23-6 – 35
7. East Duplin 25-3 – 29
8. Wilkes Central 17-13 – 22
9. East Burke 27-2 – 9
9. East Bladen 27-2 – 9
HONORABLE MENTION: Smoky Mountain (24-2) – 7; South Granville (21-9) – 2; Forbush (23-5) – 1;
3A GIRLS
1. Northern Guilford (7) 28-4 – 70
2. Jacksonville 23-4 – 63
3. Ashbrook 30-1 – 56
4. Havelock 23-3 – 48
5. EE Smith 27-4 - 41
6. Rockingham 25-5 – 32
7. North Iredell 24-6 – 28
8. Hillside 21-8 – 21
9. Eastern Guilford 24-4 – 14
10. Carson 25-4 – 12
HONORABLE MENTION: none
4A GIRLS
1. Northwest Guilford (7) 29-2 - 70
2. Southeast Raleigh 30-1 – 63
3. Mallard Creek 28-3 – 56
4. Laney 28-3 – 47
5. West Forsyth 24-4 – 34
6. Heritage 26-3 – 31
6. Ardrey Kell 25-4 – 31
8, Green Hope 24-5 – 22
9. Hickory Ridge 26-2 – 15
10. South Meck 25-5 – 8
HONORABLE MENTION: Reagan (21-6) – 5; Lumberton (25-5) – 2; Leesville Road (22-5) – 1;