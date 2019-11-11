Final NCPreps Elite 8: Regular Season
Here are the final regular season rankings of the NCPreps.com Elite 8..
NCPREPS.COM ELITE 8 1A RANKINGS
1. Tarboro (11-0)
2. East Surry (11-0)
3. Holmes (10-0)
4. Robbinsville (11-0)
5. Murphy (9-2)
6. Mitchell (10-1)
7. Rosewood (10-1)
8. Mountain Island Charter (9-2)
NCPREPS.COM ELITE 8 2A RANKINGS
1. Shelby (9-1)
2. Reidsville (10-1)
3. Hibriten (10-1)
4. SouthWest Edgecombe (10-1)
5. Burns (9-2)
6. Randleman (10-0)
7. Clinton (9-1)
8. North Lincoln (10-1)
NCPREPS.COM ELiTE 8 3A RANKINGS
1. Weddington (11-0)
2. Lee County (11-0)
3. Eastern Alamance (11-0)
4. Southern Nash (11-0)
5. Statesville (11-0)
6. Havelock (9-1)
7. Watauga (10-1)
8. Crest (9-2)
NCPREPS.COM ELITE 8 4A RANKINGS
1. Mallard Creek (10-0-1)
2. Myers Park (11-0)
3. Richmond County (11-0)
4. Leesville Road (10-0)
5. Grimsley (10-1)
6. Wake Forest (10-1)
7. West Forsyth (10-1)
8. East Forsyth (9-2)