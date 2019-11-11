Here are the final regular season rankings of the NCPreps.com Elite 8..

These rankings are sponsored by XPloderBar.





NCPREPS.COM ELITE 8 1A RANKINGS

1. Tarboro (11-0)

2. East Surry (11-0)

3. Holmes (10-0)

4. Robbinsville (11-0)

5. Murphy (9-2)

6. Mitchell (10-1)

7. Rosewood (10-1)

8. Mountain Island Charter (9-2)







NCPREPS.COM ELITE 8 2A RANKINGS

1. Shelby (9-1)

2. Reidsville (10-1)

3. Hibriten (10-1)

4. SouthWest Edgecombe (10-1)

5. Burns (9-2)

6. Randleman (10-0)

7. Clinton (9-1)

8. North Lincoln (10-1)





NCPREPS.COM ELiTE 8 3A RANKINGS

1. Weddington (11-0)

2. Lee County (11-0)

3. Eastern Alamance (11-0)

4. Southern Nash (11-0)

5. Statesville (11-0)

6. Havelock (9-1)

7. Watauga (10-1)

8. Crest (9-2)





NCPREPS.COM ELITE 8 4A RANKINGS

1. Mallard Creek (10-0-1)

2. Myers Park (11-0)

3. Richmond County (11-0)

4. Leesville Road (10-0)

5. Grimsley (10-1)

6. Wake Forest (10-1)

7. West Forsyth (10-1)

8. East Forsyth (9-2)