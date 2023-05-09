VTO Sports held their Elite 100 at Central State University in Wilburforce, OH, on Sunday, May 7. Several players received top performance awards and invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 7-9 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.

Four student-athletes did so well that they earned scholarship offers from the host school Central State University. Head Coach Kevin Porter and his staff were on hand and assisted the VTO staff in running the event.

Who was offered?

#85 - Jarquise Rondo - Defensive Lineman - 2024 - Davis HS (IN)

*He was selected as the MVP of the DL group.

#128 - Javyn Martin - Defensive Back - 2024 - Springfield HS (OH) - 2024

*He was selected as the MVP of the DB group and ran the fastest 40 time of 4.58.

#329 - Dustin Knowles - Wide Receiver - 2024 - Medina HS (OH)

*He was a top five wide receiver and had the highest vertical jump of 35.5.

#126 - Trenton Lee - Defensive Back - 2024 - Xenia HS (OH)

*He was a top five defensive back.



