The 2018 high school football season kicks off in a Wednesday night showdown when the Freedom Patriots travel to Shelby to take on the Golden Lions. Due to the huge American Legion Baseball tourney, the game was moved up.



Freedom @ Shelby

Shelby, the perennial powerhouse will have some new faces at key positions, but expect the team to be led by senior linebacker Jaylon Scott, a NC State commit, sophomore defensive lineman Jack Hollifield, and senior defensive back Dorian Davis, a James Madison commit.

Freedom will be under new leadership of Coach Luke Little. The Patriots return junior quarterback Jayden Birchfield, who passed for over 3,200 yards last year and senior wide receiver Jaxon McMahon.

Shelby 21 Freedom 14

Charlotte Catholic @ Charlotte Christian

This maybe the biggest game in the Queen City on Friday night as 2 heavyweights clash. The Charlotte Catholic Cougars, who play in the NCHSAA are the defending State Champs and return several kids off that team including offensive lineman Billy Hambrook, a Villanova commit, offensive lineman Malik McGowan, athlete Brian Jacobs, and quarterback Christopher Walton.

Charlotte Christian is a private school that plays in the NCISAA organization. The Knights are a traditional power in their division and hoping to make another run at a state title. Defensive back Jeremiah Gray, a Wake Forest commit and tight end/defensive end Ricky Kofoed, an Appalachian State commit with be players to look out for Christian.

Charlotte Catholic 35, Charlotte Christian 21

Crest @ South Point

This game is one of the top games in the state no matter what time of the year. The two programs are storied in championships and they just don’t like each other. It’s a huge rivalry that gets the message boards rolling. Crest has an outstanding athlete in Landenn Zanders, who has committed to Clemson while South Point has offensive lineman Larry Dowdy, who is committed to Georgia Tech.

South Point 14, Crest 10

Tarboro @ Washington County

Tarboro is coming off a big 1A state championship season a year ago. Coach Jeff Craddock just reloads his Viking team. Tarboro is the major favorite to win it again this year. They will face a newly-formed school in Washington County, who will debut it’s first ever football game. Plymouth and Creswell High Schools merged to make the new school. Veteran Head Coach Robert Cody will be on the sidelines for the Panthers. Cody won several titles at Plymouth High.

Tarboro 42, Washington County 14