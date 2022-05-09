G7 QB Boot Camp Recap

CHARLOTTE - G7 Football held their G7 Football Quarterback Boot Camp on the campus of Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday and Saturday. The camp had around 25 participants ranging from middle school to high school. The camp consisted of just about everything that a quarterback must know and go through from the proper way to warm-up to various passing drills. The camp was run by Chad Grier, who is one of the top quarterback instructors in the nation. He is currently the head football coach at Providence Day School. His son Will Grier, a former 4-star quarterback who starred at West Virginia and currently a member of the Dallas Cowboys is also a big part of G7 Football.

Around 25 campers were in attendance for the G7 QB Boot Camp held in Charlotte on Friday and Saturday

Here are some of the top performers from the G7 Quarterback Boot Camp: Jadyn Davis - 2024 - Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC) Davis showed why has is one of the top quarterbacks in the nation with his fluid motion and great accuracy. Riley Staton - 2024 - Gray Collegiate Academy (Columbia, SC) Staton has a very strong, accurate arm and will be one of the top quarterback prospects in South Carolina for the next few seasons. Kylen Brown - 2024 - Timberland High School (Saint Stephen, SC) Brown had an outstanding camp as he was very impressive in all phases of the camp. He won the Marksman Challenge and the Deep Ball Bucket Challenge for the high school division Other top standouts were Connor Creech (Oak Grove HS, NC), Wendell Thompson (Myers Park HS, NC), Cam Enos (Parkwood HS, NC), and Gavin Jones (Green Level HS, NC). Some up-and coming quarterbacks that excelled were Zaid Lott (Providence Day Sch, NC) and Brooks Calderone (North Davidson HS, NC). One of the top middle school participants was Brody Norman, an 8th grader from Lakeshore Middle School in Mooresville, North Carolina. For the middle school division, Christian Druzbik won the Marksman Challenge and Gavin Bronikowski won the Deep Ball Bucket Challenge.



Former 4-star quarterback Will Grier, who plays for the Dallas Cowboys speaks to campers at his G& QB Boot Camp.