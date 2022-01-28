Hampton Named 2021 Arnold R. Solomon Award Winner (Fall)

It is with great honor that the staff of NCPreps.com announce the winner of the 2021 Arnold R. Solomon Award for the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Year for the fall season to running back Omarion Hampton of Cleveland High School. The award is sponsored by VTO Sports.

Hampton, a Shaw, a 6-foot, 220-pound senior has been an outstanding student-athlete for the Rams during his career for Coach Scott Riley. This year, he helped the Rams to an 11-1 record and finished the season with 1,948 rushing yards with 39 touchdowns and totaling 11 receptions for 272 yards with 3 touchdowns.

For this career, Hampton finished with 5,370 rushing yards with 88 touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 503 yards with 8 touchdowns.

He is a 4-star recruit from Rivals.com and has signed a national letter of intent to the University of North Carolina.

"Omarion Hampton is an outstanding student-athlete who finished his career as one of the state's best running backs. The one thing that I admire about Omarion is the determination he had to get back on the field after having a devastating leg injury during the spring 2021 high school season. That hard work and dedication was inspiring to his teammates at Cleveland as he came back from the injury better than before. We are honored to select a very deserving student-athlete like Omarion for this award and wish him nothing but the best in future endeavors," stated Deana King, Publisher of NCPreps.com.

The Arnold R. Solomon Award was started in 2010 in honor of Mr. Solomon, who was the founder of NCPreps.com and North Carolina Prep Football News, Inc. Solomon, who resides in Kannapolis is a long-time high school sports historian and was known state-wide for his Fearless Freddie Farkel football predictions. He also started the North Carolina Prep Football News Yearbook, which is one of the best sources of NC high school information around.

"Arnold retired back in 2009 and I wanted to do something to honor him for all his work dealing with the student-athletes. This was a no-brainer to name the award after him," said King.