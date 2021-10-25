Henderson Commits to ECU
Jesiah Henderson, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound class of 2022 offensive tackle from Rolesville (NC) High School has committed to play at East Carolina on Monday evening.
NCPreps.com caught up with Henderson to get the latest on his decision.
NCPREPS: How excited are you to be an ECU Pirate?
HENDERSON: “Can’t even explain how happy I am to be a Pirate.”
NCPREPS: Why did you decide on ECU?
HENDERSON: “They were one of the first teams to recruit me and stayed consistent from beginning to end.”
NCPREPS: What were some things the made them the choice?
HENDERSON: “How they treated my mother on every visit we took really made it a no brainer.”
NCPREPS: What do you like about Coach Houston?
HENDERSON: “I love Coach Houston and the entire staff. Since day 1 they’ve all been honest and had my best interest at heart!”
NCPREPS: What position did they recruit you for?
HENDERSON: “They recruited me as an interior offensive lineman.”