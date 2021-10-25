Henderson Commits to ECU

NCPreps.com caught up with Henderson to get the latest on his decision.

Jesiah Henderson , a 6-foot-4, 300-pound class of 2022 offensive tackle from Rolesville (NC) High School has committed to play at East Carolina on Monday evening.

NCPREPS: How excited are you to be an ECU Pirate?

HENDERSON: “Can’t even explain how happy I am to be a Pirate.”

NCPREPS: Why did you decide on ECU?

HENDERSON: “They were one of the first teams to recruit me and stayed consistent from beginning to end.”

NCPREPS: What were some things the made them the choice?

HENDERSON: “How they treated my mother on every visit we took really made it a no brainer.”

NCPREPS: What do you like about Coach Houston?

HENDERSON: “I love Coach Houston and the entire staff. Since day 1 they’ve all been honest and had my best interest at heart!”

NCPREPS: What position did they recruit you for?

HENDERSON: “They recruited me as an interior offensive lineman.”



