Here is how the NCPreps.com Top 10 teams did in Week 6 of the North Carolina high school football season.

1A

1. Tarboro (5-0) – won South Creek 60-0;

2. Holmes (4-1) - lost #4 2A Northeastern 30-14;

3. Mount Airy (6-0) – won Surry Central 61-0;

4. Murphy (4-1) – won Robbinsville 27-14;

5. Mitchell (5-1) – won R-S Central 45-0;

6. North Rowan (3-1) – did not play;

7. Mountain Island Charter (3-2) – lost Bessemer City 18-8;

8. East Surry (4-2) – lost Ragsdale 35-21;

9. Pamlico (3-0) – did not play;

10. North Stanly (3-2) – won West Montgomery 51-6;





2A

1. Hibriten (6-0) – won Bunker Hill 55-0;

2. Reidsville (6-0) – won Northeast Guilford 28-14;

3. East Duplin (3-1) – did not play;

4. Northeastern (4-0) – won #2 1A Holmes 30-14;

5. South Granville (5-0) – won Louisburg 63-12;

6. North Davidson (4-1) – won South Rowan 46-6;

7. East Rutherford (5-0) – did not play;

8. Southwest Onslow (2-2) – did not play;

9. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-2) – did not play;

10. Clinton (2-1) – did not play;





3A

1. Havelock (4-0) – did not play;

2. Charlotte Catholic (4-1) – won Monroe 21-14;

3. Jacksonville (3-0) – did not play;

4. Sun Valley (4-1) – lost #6 3A Weddington 31-21;

5. Hunter Huss (5-0) – won North Gaston 45-0;

6. Weddington (5-0) – won #4 3A Sun Valley 31-21;

7. Southern Nash (4-0) – did not play;

8. JH Rose (3-2) – lost South Central 20-18;

9. Crest (4-1) – won Forestview 52-7;

10. Alexander Central (5-0) – won West Caldwell 69-0;





4A

1. Mallard Creek (4-0) – won #4 4A Vance 20-7;

2. Hough (5-0) – won Hopewell 56-6;

3. Wake Forest (5-0) – won Franklinton 42-7;

4. Vance (4-1) – lost #1 4A Mallard Creek 20-7;

5. Richmond County (3-1) – did not play;

6. Myers Park (5-0) – won Garinger 48-7;

7. East Forsyth (5-0) – won Grimsley 52-21;

8. Butler (3-2) – won Rocky River 31-30;

9. West Meck (4-1) – won Harding 46-0;

10. Reagan (4-1) – did not play;