How Did the Top 10 Do?
Here is how the NCPreps.com Top 10 teams did in Week 6 of the North Carolina high school football season.
1A
1. Tarboro (5-0) – won South Creek 60-0;
2. Holmes (4-1) - lost #4 2A Northeastern 30-14;
3. Mount Airy (6-0) – won Surry Central 61-0;
4. Murphy (4-1) – won Robbinsville 27-14;
5. Mitchell (5-1) – won R-S Central 45-0;
6. North Rowan (3-1) – did not play;
7. Mountain Island Charter (3-2) – lost Bessemer City 18-8;
8. East Surry (4-2) – lost Ragsdale 35-21;
9. Pamlico (3-0) – did not play;
10. North Stanly (3-2) – won West Montgomery 51-6;
2A
1. Hibriten (6-0) – won Bunker Hill 55-0;
2. Reidsville (6-0) – won Northeast Guilford 28-14;
3. East Duplin (3-1) – did not play;
4. Northeastern (4-0) – won #2 1A Holmes 30-14;
5. South Granville (5-0) – won Louisburg 63-12;
6. North Davidson (4-1) – won South Rowan 46-6;
7. East Rutherford (5-0) – did not play;
8. Southwest Onslow (2-2) – did not play;
9. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-2) – did not play;
10. Clinton (2-1) – did not play;
3A
1. Havelock (4-0) – did not play;
2. Charlotte Catholic (4-1) – won Monroe 21-14;
3. Jacksonville (3-0) – did not play;
4. Sun Valley (4-1) – lost #6 3A Weddington 31-21;
5. Hunter Huss (5-0) – won North Gaston 45-0;
6. Weddington (5-0) – won #4 3A Sun Valley 31-21;
7. Southern Nash (4-0) – did not play;
8. JH Rose (3-2) – lost South Central 20-18;
9. Crest (4-1) – won Forestview 52-7;
10. Alexander Central (5-0) – won West Caldwell 69-0;
4A
1. Mallard Creek (4-0) – won #4 4A Vance 20-7;
2. Hough (5-0) – won Hopewell 56-6;
3. Wake Forest (5-0) – won Franklinton 42-7;
4. Vance (4-1) – lost #1 4A Mallard Creek 20-7;
5. Richmond County (3-1) – did not play;
6. Myers Park (5-0) – won Garinger 48-7;
7. East Forsyth (5-0) – won Grimsley 52-21;
8. Butler (3-2) – won Rocky River 31-30;
9. West Meck (4-1) – won Harding 46-0;
10. Reagan (4-1) – did not play;