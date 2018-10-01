Here is the results from the teams listed in the NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for Week 7.

1A

1. Tarboro (6-0) – won Southside 55-0

2. Mount Airy (6-0) - open

3. Murphy (5-1) – won Andrews 42-8

4. Mitchell (5-1) - open

5. Holmes (4-1) - open

6. North Rowan (4-1) – won South Stanly 42-0

7. Pamlico (4-0) - open

8. North Stanly (4-2) – won Chatham Central 66-0

9. Gates County (4-1) – lost to Bertie 22-20

10. Thomas Jefferson (6-0) – won Pine Lake Prep 49-0





2A

1. Hibriten (6-0) - open

2. Reidsville (7-0) – won High Point Andrews 50-0

3. East Duplin (3-1) - open

4. Northeastern (5-0) – won Central Virginia Disciples VA 54-6

5. South Granville (6-0) – won Anson County 34-28

6. North Davidson (5-1) – won West Davidson 42-0

7. East Rutherford (6-0) – won Polk County 54-21

8. Southwest Onslow (2-2) - open

9. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-2) - open

10. Clinton (2-1) - open





3A

1. Havelock (4-0) - open

2. Charlotte Catholic (5-1) – won #4 3A Weddington 20-0

3. Jacksonville (3-0) - open

4. Weddington (5-1) – lost to #2 3A Charlotte Catholic 20-0

5. Hunter Huss (6-0) – won Burns 41-0

6. Southern Nash (4-0) – Game PPD

7. Sun Valley (5-1) – won Parkwood 53-7

8. Crest (5-1) - won Cramer 27-7

9. Alexander Central (5-1) – lost to Watauga 35-0

10. Parkland (7-0) – won Ben Smith 34-20





4A

1. Mallard Creek (5-0) – won Lake Norman 63-0

2. Hough (6-0) – won Mooresville 12-7

3. Wake Forest (5-0) – Game PPD

4. Richmond County (5-1) – won Pinecrest 31-0

5. Myers Park (6-0) – won Rocky River 56-0

6. East Forsyth (6-0) – won Page 42-14

7. Vance (5-1) – won Hopewell 43-0

8. Butler (4-2) – won Porter Ridge 34-28

9. West Meck (5-1) – won Ardrey Kell 35-0

10. Reagan (5-1) – won High Point Central 49-7