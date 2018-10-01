How Did the Top 10 Do?
Here is the results from the teams listed in the NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for Week 7.
1A
1. Tarboro (6-0) – won Southside 55-0
2. Mount Airy (6-0) - open
3. Murphy (5-1) – won Andrews 42-8
4. Mitchell (5-1) - open
5. Holmes (4-1) - open
6. North Rowan (4-1) – won South Stanly 42-0
7. Pamlico (4-0) - open
8. North Stanly (4-2) – won Chatham Central 66-0
9. Gates County (4-1) – lost to Bertie 22-20
10. Thomas Jefferson (6-0) – won Pine Lake Prep 49-0
2A
1. Hibriten (6-0) - open
2. Reidsville (7-0) – won High Point Andrews 50-0
3. East Duplin (3-1) - open
4. Northeastern (5-0) – won Central Virginia Disciples VA 54-6
5. South Granville (6-0) – won Anson County 34-28
6. North Davidson (5-1) – won West Davidson 42-0
7. East Rutherford (6-0) – won Polk County 54-21
8. Southwest Onslow (2-2) - open
9. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-2) - open
10. Clinton (2-1) - open
3A
1. Havelock (4-0) - open
2. Charlotte Catholic (5-1) – won #4 3A Weddington 20-0
3. Jacksonville (3-0) - open
4. Weddington (5-1) – lost to #2 3A Charlotte Catholic 20-0
5. Hunter Huss (6-0) – won Burns 41-0
6. Southern Nash (4-0) – Game PPD
7. Sun Valley (5-1) – won Parkwood 53-7
8. Crest (5-1) - won Cramer 27-7
9. Alexander Central (5-1) – lost to Watauga 35-0
10. Parkland (7-0) – won Ben Smith 34-20
4A
1. Mallard Creek (5-0) – won Lake Norman 63-0
2. Hough (6-0) – won Mooresville 12-7
3. Wake Forest (5-0) – Game PPD
4. Richmond County (5-1) – won Pinecrest 31-0
5. Myers Park (6-0) – won Rocky River 56-0
6. East Forsyth (6-0) – won Page 42-14
7. Vance (5-1) – won Hopewell 43-0
8. Butler (4-2) – won Porter Ridge 34-28
9. West Meck (5-1) – won Ardrey Kell 35-0
10. Reagan (5-1) – won High Point Central 49-7