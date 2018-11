Here is how the NCPreps.com Top 10 did for Week 12 of the 2018 season.





1A

1. Tarboro (10-0) - open

2. Mount Airy (11-0) – won East Surry 31-28

3. Murphy (9-1) – won Cherokee 49-28

4. Holmes (9-1) – won Perquimans 48-0

5. North Stanly (9-2) – won South Stanly 42-0

6. Thomas Jefferson (11-0) – won Union Academy 42-14

7. Mitchell (9-2) – won CD Owen 55-14

8. Pamlico (9-1) – won Riverside-Martin 36-19

9. Princeton (9-0) – won Rosewood 52-28

10. Robbinsville (9-2) – won Andrews 55-38





2A

1. Hibriten (11-0) – won Patton 44-0

2. Reidsville (10-0) – won Graham 64-0

3. Northeastern (10-0) – won Pasquotank 73-6

4. South Granville (11-0) won JF Webb 49-0

5. North Davidson (9-2) – lost Ledford 9-7

6. Southwest Onslow (8-2) – won Trask 49-0

7. South Point (8-3) – lost Shelby 41-25

8. Clinton (6-2) – lost East Duplin 19-6

9. Randleman (11-0) – won Orange 21-0

10. Pisgah (10-1)- won Brevard 21-7





3A

1. Havelock (9-0) – won #3 3A Jacksonville 45-27

2. Charlotte Catholic (10-1) – won Marvin Ridge 39-17

3. Jacksonville (7-1) - lost #1 3A Havelock 45-27

4. Hunter Huss (11-0) – won Ashbrook 46-0

5. Weddington (10-1) – won Cuthbertson 44-21

6. Southern Nash (8-0) – won Franklinton 61-26

7. Watauga (11-0) – won West Caldwell 62-0

8. Northwest Cabarrus (11-0) – won Cox Mill 33-30

9. Lee County (10-0) – won Southern Lee 26-2

10. AC Reynolds (10-1) – won TC Roberson 55-28





4A

1. Mallard Creek (9-0) - won #2 4A Hough 26-10

2. Hough (9-1) – lost #1 4A Mallard Creek 26-10

3. Wake Forest (9-0) – won #10 4A Heritage 38-2

4. Richmond County (9-1) – won Scotland County 23-8

5. East Forsyth (10-0) – won RJ Reynolds 52-21

6. Vance (9-1) – won North Meck 21-14

7. Butler (8-2) – won East Meck by forfeit

8. Myers Park (9-1) – won Independence by forfeit

9. West Meck (8-1) – won Berry Academy 31-20

10. Heritage (8-2) – lost #3 4A Wake Forest 38-2