Is Ryan Prather, Jr. the Next Big Name in North Carolina Hoops?

But who is Ryan Prather, Jr. and why have you not heard of him?

Over in Charlotte, North Carolina there is a new prospect who will generate a buzz among the basketball recruiting landscape. By the time the ABC Fall League is done, the buzz around Ryan Prather, Jr. may turn into full on hype.

Prather, Jr. came to Charlotte from Clarksburg, Md. only a few weeks ago. His Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Heights had their first media day practice on September 8 and have been playing in the ABC Fall League for only two weeks. In his time at Liberty Heights, Prather, Jr. has already picked up offers from Akron and USC-Upstate. This doubles what he had coming in, giving him four in total.

Every season players come and go from North Carolina high schools. As a scout, it seems each Fall is spent familiarizing oneself with the rosters across the state. Many times, players can fall in the cracks if you do not go by the gym or know what you are looking for.

Last year, Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Heights Head Coach Mike Wright brought in an unranked P.J. Edwards. Edwards played at Minnesota (Minn.) Prep previously and came to Wright with only a handful of offers. After his season at Liberty Heights, Edwards finished ranked No. 140 in the 2021 Rivals150 and he committed to Central Florida.

In the coming months there is a chance you will hear Ryan Prather, Jr.’s name a good bit. The North Carolina 2022 landscape is already populated with known players, Patrick Wessler, De’Ante Green, and Christ Essandoko, as well as newcomers like Jayden Epps and Ezra Ausar. Rightfully so, they are all good players and will all commit to high major programs.

The new name among the group, the one no one is talking about yet, will be the 6-foot-5 and 195-lb. Prather, Jr. His skill set alone puts him in the conversation. When you add his positional size and strong defensive presence, you get the sense of a player who could squeeze his way into the conversation.

“Ryan Prather, Jr. is a very efficient scorer. He can get his defender off balance and from there, it’s over.” Liberty Heights Head Coach Mike Wright said, “He has a high basketball IQ and plays the game with a pace where he is always on balance and under control.”

The overarching question about Prather, Jr.’s game is his athleticism. But as he has shown, he is a very good team defender. His IQ and footwork on that end, have him in position to help, switch, and get in the passing lanes. Offensively, Prather, Jr. has the handle to get to his spots, the frame to absorb contact as he gets to the rim, and the silky-smooth jump shot that consistently looks good from 28-feet and in.

Don’t be surprised if you see programs in the Big12, Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, etc…take an interest in Prather, Jr. Coaches will naturally take notice of a 6-foot-5, 40-percent shooter, who can defend.

After his play in the first two weeks of the ABC Fall League, Prather, Jr. officially has our attention. College coaches will be in the gym, and they are already watching his games. The question now becomes, will Prather, Jr. take hold of this opportunity, and just how high will he end up going.