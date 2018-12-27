John Wall Holiday Classic Day 1 Video
RALEIGH - South Central beat Athens Drive, 65-52, on Wednesday afternoon in the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
Shyheim Phillips lead South Central with 20 points on the night. Jahzeer Baker scored 16 points for the Falcons while UNC commit Day’Ron Sharpe also pitched in 16 points and 11 rebounds.
D.J. Robertson lead Athens Drive in scoring, pouring in 20 points in a losing effort.
RALEIGH - Leesville Road defeated Trinity Academy of Raleigh, 82-63, on Wednesday night in the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
Sophomore guard Chase Hakerem led Leesville Road with 24 points while 3-star 2021 guard Carter Whitt finished with 21 points, 7 assists, and 9 rebounds.
5-star power forward Isaiah Todd had a big game for Trinity, finishing with 27 points and 18 rebounds.
Todd is currently the second best power forward and the 15th best player in the 2020 class.