RALEIGH - South Central beat Athens Drive, 65-52, on Wednesday afternoon in the John Wall Holiday Invitational.

Shyheim Phillips lead South Central with 20 points on the night. Jahzeer Baker scored 16 points for the Falcons while UNC commit Day’Ron Sharpe also pitched in 16 points and 11 rebounds.

D.J. Robertson lead Athens Drive in scoring, pouring in 20 points in a losing effort.