ROCK HILL (SC) - Class of 2022 three-star wide receiver Wesley Grimes from Millbrook High School out of Raleigh, NC, talks recruiting, official visits, and North Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder spoke to NCPreps.com before playing in The Battle in “Football City USA” 7-on-7 Tourney located at Manchester Meadows Park .

He has set up official visits to Wake Forest, Louisville, and Duke.