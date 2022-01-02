Montgomery Central FCA Coaches Clinic
Montgomery Central High School is blessed to host a free FCA State Football Coaches Clinic on Saturday February 19th from 8am to 2:30pm. The clinic will be held in the brand-new auditorium at the high school. Food and drinks will be provided.
ToTo reserveserve a spot for yourself or your entire staff please email Clinic Director Chris Metzger at Chrismetzger00@gmail.com
LOCATION: 770 Glenn Rd. Troy, NC 27371
CLINIC SCHEDULE & SPEAKERS
REGISTRATION/CHECK-IN: 7:30am to 7:55am (MCHS Front Lobby - coffee & bagels will be served)
8:00am to 8:05 am
Introduction and clinic format with Chris Metzger (HFC Montgomery Central and Clinic Director)
Opening Prayers: Paul Lemon FCA Representative & Bill Wyrick Coaches Outreach
8:05am to 8:55am
Frankie Keller (Spring Valley HS SC) - Offensive Line Play - Auditorium
Bryan Till (Richmond Senior HS NC) - Cross Training Players Practice Schedule - Gym
9:00am to 9:50am
Bart Bruner (St. X State Champs Defensive Coordinator) - Weekly Preparation - Auditorium
Ben Hammer (Rock Island HFC) - Offensive Shallow Cross System - Gym
9:55am to 10:45am
Jay Bateman (UNC Defensive Coordinator) - Defensive System - Auditorium
10:50am to 11:40am
Drew Folmar (Elon Offensive Coordinator) - QB Individual Drills - Auditorium
Mike Willbanks (Shelby HS HFC State Champs) - Consistency of Excellence - Gym
11:45am to 12:35pm
Phil Longo (UNC Offensive Coordinator) - Tar Heel Screen Game - Auditorium
12:40pm to 1:30pm
Bobby Lamb (Anderson University HFC) - Starting a New Program - Auditorium
Steven Wright (Cardinal Gibbons HFC State Champs) - Program Development - Gym
1:35pm to 2:25pm
Jeff Craddock (Tarboro HFC State Champs) - Tradition of Excellence - Auditorium