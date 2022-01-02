Montgomery Central FCA Coaches Clinic

Montgomery Central High School is blessed to host a free FCA State Football Coaches Clinic on Saturday February 19th from 8am to 2:30pm. The clinic will be held in the brand-new auditorium at the high school. Food and drinks will be provided.

To reserve a spot for yourself or your entire staff please email Clinic Director Chris Metzger at Chrismetzger00@gmail.com

LOCATION: 770 Glenn Rd. Troy, NC 27371