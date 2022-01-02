 NCPreps - Montgomery Central FCA Coaches Clinic
Montgomery Central FCA Coaches Clinic

Montgomery Central High School is blessed to host a free FCA State Football Coaches Clinic on Saturday February 19th from 8am to 2:30pm. The clinic will be held in the brand-new auditorium at the high school. Food and drinks will be provided.

ToTo reserveserve a spot for yourself or your entire staff please email Clinic Director Chris Metzger at Chrismetzger00@gmail.com

LOCATION: 770 Glenn Rd. Troy, NC 27371

CLINIC SCHEDULE & SPEAKERS

REGISTRATION/CHECK-IN: 7:30am to 7:55am (MCHS Front Lobby - coffee & bagels will be served)

8:00am to 8:05 am

Introduction and clinic format with Chris Metzger (HFC Montgomery Central and Clinic Director)

Opening Prayers: Paul Lemon FCA Representative & Bill Wyrick Coaches Outreach

8:05am to 8:55am

Frankie Keller (Spring Valley HS SC) - Offensive Line Play - Auditorium

Bryan Till (Richmond Senior HS NC) - Cross Training Players Practice Schedule - Gym

9:00am to 9:50am

Bart Bruner (St. X State Champs Defensive Coordinator) - Weekly Preparation - Auditorium

Ben Hammer (Rock Island HFC) - Offensive Shallow Cross System - Gym

9:55am to 10:45am

Jay Bateman (UNC Defensive Coordinator) - Defensive System - Auditorium

10:50am to 11:40am

Drew Folmar (Elon Offensive Coordinator) - QB Individual Drills - Auditorium

Mike Willbanks (Shelby HS HFC State Champs) - Consistency of Excellence - Gym

11:45am to 12:35pm

Phil Longo (UNC Offensive Coordinator) - Tar Heel Screen Game - Auditorium

12:40pm to 1:30pm

Bobby Lamb (Anderson University HFC) - Starting a New Program - Auditorium

Steven Wright (Cardinal Gibbons HFC State Champs) - Program Development - Gym

1:35pm to 2:25pm

Jeff Craddock (Tarboro HFC State Champs) - Tradition of Excellence - Auditorium


