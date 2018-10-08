CONCORD (NC) - Wendell Moore, a 6'4 214 small forward out of Cox Mill High School has decided to attend Duke University for his college basketball career. Moore, a 5-star recruit from Rivals.com chose the Blue Devils over North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest.

""For me, it's the brotherhood thing that stands out about Duke. That means a lot to them and they really take the family stuff serious, and for me that's a good thing. When I go to college I want to be a part of a family. Whether I leave after my first, second, third or fourth year I want to be able to come back and always have somewhere to call home," said Moore.

Moore has led the Chargers to back-to-back 3A state titles for Coach Jody Barbee.

"Wendell is one of the most unselfish players that I've ever seen. He can go score 40 a night, but loves to get his teammates involved. He has brought our program up to another level and challenges his teammates to work harder every day," said Barbee.