NCPreps - NC Class of 2021 Names Mid-Major Coaches Should Know

The second semester has started. The early signing period has come and gone. Colleges recruiting boards have been reshuffled, their focus has been recast. You also look at the collegiate landscape and you notice there are almost 100 Division 1 players who are already in the transfer portal, mid-year. Of course that is the route many college programs will take, however for those who are looking toward the high school ranks, for those college coaches who want to find some impact, 4-year guys, North Carolina has them. Here is a list, a wide ranging list of bigs, wings and there are even some Ivy type academics involved, of some of North Carolina’s 2021 prospects that mid-major college coaches should get to know.



6’4” Sheick Samoura - Fuquay Varina, NC/Fuquay Varina High There is something special about this kid, whether it be his elite defensive ability, the 4.2/1450 academics or the fact he is a year younger than everyone in his class, but he is averaging 24 points 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game so far this year. High level athlete who makes winning plays with incredibly upside.



6’9” Isaac Farah - Charlotte, NC/Liberty Heights Academy The lefty has a ton of skill, however what may be most impressive about his game is his ability to move. You can find him at the top of the press, with his great lateral quickness. He can shoot the 3, he can take you off the bounce, he will grab the rebound and push the break. Just so much here, even on the block, over his right shoulder. The ultimate stretch/mismatch big who can get it done on both ends.

6’10” Kuluel Mading - Burlington, NC/The Burlington School The key word here is upside, but Mading absolutely oozes it. Now I would not surprise to see a school a level higher fall in love with him, but at the minimum the mids should be familiar. Mading can really run, like a gazelle switching ends of the floor. He is a great athlete, and he has some ball skills and range. Things are rounding together nicely for him, and the production, and wins are there this season.



6’8” Joseph Ferrante - Charlotte, NC/South Mecklenburg There is so much to like here. The lefty can go to work with he ball in his hands, whether it be on the block, in the mid-range or at the high post. He is very skilled, to say the least. He is also very tough and is more athletic than you may think, which helps on the boards and around the rim. Big-time academics and a great motor, Ferrante is one we will continue talking about as he continues to produce.