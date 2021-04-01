NCPreps - NC High School Football Scores (Week 6)

Here are the final scores from Week 6 of the North Carolina high school spring football season. To add a score, contact me at gatarams@yahoo.com

APRIL 1

AL Brown 29, JM Robinson 14

Alexander Central 48, Hickory 0

Ashe County 55, West Wilkes 6

Bunker Hill 48, Patton 0

Bunn 52, Granville Central 6

Cardinal Gibbons 42, SE Raleigh 0

Chapel Hill 43, Southern Durham 38

Cleveland 54, West Johnston 0

Clinton 49, James Kenan 6

Community School of Davidson 23, Mountain Island Charter 6

Crest 37, Burns 14

Draughn 21, West Caldwell 7

East Burke 30, FT Foard 14

East Gaston 54, East Rutherford 13

East Wake 26, South Johnston 16

Glenn 55, RJ Reynolds 41

Gray’s Creek 56, Douglas Byrd 0

Hertford 41, Northampton 0

Hibriten 50, West Iredell 0

Holmes 52, Manteo 7

Hough 35, Mallard Creek 14

Hunt 21, Franklinton 14

JH Rose 28, South Central 26

Jacksonville 33, White Oak 0

Kings Mountain 39, Forestview 7

Kinston 48, Ayden-Grifton 0

Lake Norman 28, Hopewell 0

Laney 20, North Brunswick 7

Lee County 54, Western Harnett 6

Leesville Road 52, Enloe 0

Middle Creek 49, South Garner 6

Mooresville 46, West Charlotte 0

Mount Pleasant 35, Montgomery Central 0

North Stanly 36, North Moore 7

Oak Grove 20, Thomasville 12

Panther Creek 30, Northwood 10

Parkwood 17, Piedmont 14

Pine Forest 26, Westover 6

Princeton 62, Lakewood 0

Providence 20, Olympic 0

Providence Grove 42, NW Cabarrus 26

Reidsville 53, Cummings 14

Rosewood 47, Noryh Duplin 0

Salisbury 42, Ledford 6

South Granville 43, JF Webb 0

South Iredell 39, North Iredell 14

South Point 28, Shelby 16

South View 40, Overhills 0

Southern Guilford 26, Southern Alamance 23

Southside 52, Riverside-Martin 42

Terry Sanford 48, Goldsboro 6

Thomas Jefferson 48, Bessemer City 8

Union Academy 26, Highland Tech 25

Wake Forest 22, Wakefield 7

Washington 38, Greene Central 26

Watauga 21, Freedom 0

West Cabarrus 11, Central Cabarrus 8

Wilkes Central 44, Starmount 6



