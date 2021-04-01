NCPreps - NC High School Football Scores (Week 6)

NC High School Football Scores (Week 6)
Here are the final scores from Week 6 of the North Carolina high school spring football season. To add a score, contact me at gatarams@yahoo.com
APRIL 1
AL Brown 29, JM Robinson 14
Alexander Central 48, Hickory 0
Ashe County 55, West Wilkes 6
Bunker Hill 48, Patton 0
Bunn 52, Granville Central 6
Cardinal Gibbons 42, SE Raleigh 0
Chapel Hill 43, Southern Durham 38
Cleveland 54, West Johnston 0
Clinton 49, James Kenan 6
Community School of Davidson 23, Mountain Island Charter 6
Crest 37, Burns 14
Draughn 21, West Caldwell 7
East Burke 30, FT Foard 14
East Gaston 54, East Rutherford 13
East Wake 26, South Johnston 16
Glenn 55, RJ Reynolds 41
Gray’s Creek 56, Douglas Byrd 0
Hertford 41, Northampton 0
Hibriten 50, West Iredell 0
Holmes 52, Manteo 7
Hough 35, Mallard Creek 14
Hunt 21, Franklinton 14
JH Rose 28, South Central 26
Jacksonville 33, White Oak 0
Kings Mountain 39, Forestview 7
Kinston 48, Ayden-Grifton 0
Lake Norman 28, Hopewell 0
Laney 20, North Brunswick 7
Lee County 54, Western Harnett 6
Leesville Road 52, Enloe 0
Middle Creek 49, South Garner 6
Mooresville 46, West Charlotte 0
Mount Pleasant 35, Montgomery Central 0
North Stanly 36, North Moore 7
Oak Grove 20, Thomasville 12
Panther Creek 30, Northwood 10
Parkwood 17, Piedmont 14
Pine Forest 26, Westover 6
Princeton 62, Lakewood 0
Providence 20, Olympic 0
Providence Grove 42, NW Cabarrus 26
Reidsville 53, Cummings 14
Rosewood 47, Noryh Duplin 0
Salisbury 42, Ledford 6
South Granville 43, JF Webb 0
South Iredell 39, North Iredell 14
South Point 28, Shelby 16
South View 40, Overhills 0
Southern Guilford 26, Southern Alamance 23
Southside 52, Riverside-Martin 42
Terry Sanford 48, Goldsboro 6
Thomas Jefferson 48, Bessemer City 8
Union Academy 26, Highland Tech 25
Wake Forest 22, Wakefield 7
Washington 38, Greene Central 26
Watauga 21, Freedom 0
West Cabarrus 11, Central Cabarrus 8
Wilkes Central 44, Starmount 6