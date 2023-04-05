NORTH CAROLINA/VIRGINIA SUPER SHOWCASE

DATE: Saturday, May 6, 2023 (8:00am to 1:30pm)

LOCATION: Northeastern High School - 963 Oak Stump Rd - Elizabeth City, NC 27909

COST: $20

This is a lm event for student-athletes in the classes of 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027. The players will be tested in the 40, broad jump, shuttle, 3-cone drill, and bench press (185lb). A special 7-on-7 game and one vs one will be selected from the top performers.

Players, please bring your academic transcript!!!

College coaches will be in attendance and will get list of player information including transcripts and NCAA eligibility#

To sign-up for the combine, please click here: NC/VA Super Showcase

Top performers and results will be posted on NCPreps.com and VirginiaPreps.com.





Hotel discount is available in Elizabeth City if you RSVP by April 31st.