The North Carolina/Virginia Super Showcase was held at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City, NC, on Saturday, May 6. There were over 75 student-athletes that participated and over 15 college coaches in attendance.

Shawn Tolson, one of the showcase's organizers had the following to say about the event. "The coaches enjoyed the ability to evaluate the kids without it being over-populated. It was a great turn out for the event."

This event tested in the 40, broad jump, shuttle, 3-cone drill, and bench press (185lb).





Here are the top performers from the event:





QB Owen Kelly - 2025 - Hickory (VA)

QB J'Ron Pendleton - 2024 - Camden County (NC) - 4.50

RB Tyselle Spencer - 2024 - Northeastern (NC) - 4.49

RB Barron Capps - 2024 - Currituck (NC)

RB Isaiah Silver - 2025 - Rocky Mount (NC) - 4.56

WR Khamani Bennett - 2025 - Northeastern (NC)

WR Jaden Jenkins - 2026 - Tarboro (NC) - 4.56

OL Keder Mangum - 2024 - Cleveland (NC)

DL Drewvon Oxendine - 2024 - New Bern (NC)

DL Daniel Felton - 2024 - Northeastern (NC)

DL Henry Hicks - 2024 - Northampton (NC)

DL Raymond Lawter - 2024 - Hertford County (NC)

LB Raymond Gatlin - 2024 - Ocean Lakes (VA)

LB Jonathan Horton - 2024 - Indian River (VA)

LB Luka Britt - 2026 - Currituck (NC)

LB Isaiah Draughn - 2024 - Nash Central (NC)

LB Joey Applewhite - 2026 - Western Branch (VA)

LB Carren Armstrong - 2025 - Northeastern (NC)

DB Torres Spencer - 2025 - Northeastern (NC) - 4.46 (fastest 40 time)

DB Cameron Joachim - 2024 - Grassfield (VA)

DB Zymiere Dempsey - 2025 - Bertie (NC)

DB Ty"Jae Simpson - 2025 - Northeastern (NC) - 4.55