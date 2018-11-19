Here are the pairings for the 2nd Round of the 2018 NCHSAA state playoffs.





1A Football Playoff Second Round Pairings

East

#9 Washington County (4-7) at #1 Northampton County (10-1)

#5 North Edgecombe (6-5) at #4 Rosewood (7-2)

#6 South Creek (8-4) at #3 Gates County (9-2)

#7 Southside (5-7) at #2 Pamlico County (10-1)





West

#8 Bishop McGuinness (8-4) at #1 Thomas Jefferson (11-0)

#5 Elkin (7-5) at #4 Robbinsville (9-2)

#6 Alleghany (7-5) at #3 Murphy (9-1)

#7 Cherokee (7-5) at #2 Mitchell (9-2)





1AA Football Playoff Second Round Pairings

East

#9 South Stanly (8-4) at #1 Tarboro (11-0)

#5 North Stanly (10-2) at #4 Granville Central (8-1)

#6 East Carteret (8-4) at #3 John A. Holmes (10-1)

#7 Riverside-Martin (9-3) at #2 Princeton (9-0)





West

#8 Swain County (7-5) at #1 Mount Airy (11-0)

#5 Bessemer City (7-5) at #4 East Surry (8-3)

#11 Polk County (4-8) at #3 North Rowan (9-2)

#10 Community School of Davidson (7-5) at #2 Starmount (5-6)





2A Football Playoff Second Round Pairings

East

#9 Beddingfield (9-2) at #1 Northeastern (11-0)

#5 Clinton (8-2) at #4 Kinston (11-0)

#6 Southwest Onslow (10-2) at #3 South Columbus (12-0)

#15 Goldsboro (6-5) at #7 Wallace-Rose Hill (8-3)





West

#8 Brevard (9-3) at #1 Randleman (12-0)

#5 West Stanly (7-4) at #4 Wheatmore (11-1)

#11 Hendersonville (7-5) at #3 Mountain Heritage (10-1)

#7 East Rutherford (10-2) at #2 Reidsville (12-0)





2AA Football Playoff Second Round Pairings

East

#8 Roanoke Rapids (8-4) at #1 Ledford (11-1)

#5 Hertford County (6-5) at #4 West Craven (7-5)

#6 Cummings (5-7) at #3 North Davidson (10-2)

#7 Croatan (6-5) at #2 SouthWest Edgecombe (10-2)





West

#16 East Lincoln (6-6) at #8 North Lincoln (9-3)

#5 Ashe County (10-2) at #4 Shelby (9-3)

#6 West Stokes (11-1) at #3 Bandys (10-1)

#10 South Point (9-3) at #2 Hibriten (12-0)





3A Football Playoff Second Round Pairings

East

#9 Franklinton (8-4) at #1 Havelock (11-0)

#5 Rocky Mount (9-1) at #4 Terry Sanford (9-3)

#6 Jacksonville (8-1) at #3 Western Alamance (11-1)

#7 Eastern Alamance (9-3) at #2 Southern Nash (10-0)





West

#9 Tuscola (8-4) at #1 Northwest Cabarrus (12-0)

#5 Kings Mountain (10-2) at #4 Statesville (9-3)

#11 Monroe (7-5) at #3 Charlotte Catholic (11-1)

#7 Crest (9-3) at #2 Hunter Huss (12-0)





3AA Football Playoff Second Round Pairings

East

#9 Hillside (9-3) at #1 Northern Durham (11-1)

#5 D.H. Conley (9-3) at #4 Cleveland (10-2)

#14 Dudley (9-3) at #6 New Hanover (9-3)

#7 Eastern Guilford (10-2) at #2 Southeast Guilford (11-1)





West

#8 Parkland (11-1) at #1 Watauga (12-0)

#5 Weddington (11-1) at #4 South Iredell (7-5)

#6 Erwin (10-1) at #3 Mount Tabor (8-4)

#10 Sun Valley (10-2) at #2 A.C. Reynolds (11-1)





4A Football Playoff Second Round Pairings

East

#8 South View (10-2) at #1 South Central (11-0)

#5 Seventy-First (9-3) at #4 Riverside-Durham (8-3)

#6 Middle Creek (8-4) at #3 Pine Forest (9-2)

#10 Scotland County (6-5) at #2 Cardinal Gibbons (10-1)





West

#9 Glenn (6-6) at #1 East Forsyth (11-0)

#5 Mooresville (9-3) at #4 Grimsley (6-5)

#6 Porter Ridge (8-4) at #3 Page (6-5)

#7 West Charlotte (7-5) at #2 West Mecklenburg (8-2)





4AA Football Playoff Second Round Pairings

East

#8 Fuquay-Varina (8-4) at #1 Wake Forest (10-0)

#12 Broughton (7-5) at #4 Leesville Road (9-2)

#6 Pinecrest (9-3) at #3 Holly Springs (7-4)

#10 Garner (7-5) at #2 Hoggard (9-1)





West

#8 Hough (10-2) at #1 Mallard Creek (10-0)

#5 Vance (11-1) at #4 Ardrey Kell (5-6)

#6 Myers Park (11-1) at #3 Butler (9-2)

#10 Reagan (8-4) at #2 Richmond (10-1)