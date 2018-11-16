NCHSAA Playoff Scores - Round 1
Here are the scores for Round 1 of the 2018 NCHSAA State Football Playoffs.
1A Football Playoff First Round Scores
East
#9 Washington County 31, #8 Weldon 14
#5 North Edgecombe 56, #12 Bear Grass Charter 14
#6 South Creek 42, #11 Southeast Halifax 12
#7 Southside 44, #10 Northside-Pinetown 12
West
#8 Bishop McGuinness 25, #9 North Duplin 0
#5 Elkin 43, #12 Rosman 34
#6 Alleghany 23, #11 East Columbus 8
#7 Cherokee 38, #10 Albemarle 19
1AA Football Playoff First Round Scores
East
#9 South Stanly 14, #8 Lakewood 10
#5 North Stanly 70, #12 Louisburg 0
#6 East Carteret 44, #11 Hobbton 13
#7 Riverside-Martin 48, #10 Manteo 13
West
#8 Swain County 13, #9 Mountain Island Charter 6
#5 Bessemer City 38, #12 Highland Tech 8
#11 Polk County 33, #6 East Wilkes 16
#10 Community School of Davidson 28, #7 Cherryville 21
2A Football Playoff First Round Scores
East
#1 Northeastern 48, #16 Fairmont 7
#9 Beddingfield 14, #8 East Bladen 12
#5 Clinton 48, #12 James Kenan 10
#4 Kinston 13, #13 Ayden-Grifton 7
#3 South Columbus 63, #14 Greene Central 28
#6 Southwest Onslow 54, #11 Bertie 0
#7 Wallace-Rose Hill 44, #10 Whiteville 15
#15 Goldsboro 21, #2 South Granville 20
West
#1 Randleman 47, #16 Lexington 0
#8 Brevard 14, #9 Eastern Randolph 7
#5 West Stanly 21, #12 Thomasville 13
#4 Wheatmore 24, #13 Patton 0
#3 Mountain Heritage (9-1) vs. #14 Providence Grove (6-5) - Saturday
#11 Hendersonville 28, #6 North Surry 6
#7 East Rutherford 17, #10 Maiden 10
#2 Reidsville 49, #15 Charles D. Owen 13
2AA Football Playoff First Round Scores
East
#1 Ledford 34, #16 Carrboro 0
#8 Roanoke Rapids 34, #9 East Duplin 21
#5 Hertford County 24, #12 Bunn 12
#4 West Craven 36, #13 Richlands 8
#3 North Davidson 49, #14 First Flight 12
#6 Cummings 35, #11 St. Pauls 34
#7 Croatan 24, #10 Currituck County 21
#2 SouthWest Edgecombe 50, #15 Washington 21
West
#16 East Lincoln 13, #1 Pisgah 10
#8 North Lincoln 42, #9 Smoky Mountain 6
#5 Ashe County 49, #12 Salisbury 14
#4 Shelby 27, #13 West Lincoln 8
#3 Bandys 28, #14 Franklin 14
#6 West Stokes 36, #11 Fred T. Foard 27
#10 South Point 28, #7 Mount Pleasant 7
#2 Hibriten 63, #15 East Henderson 0
3A Football Playoff First Round Scores
East
#1 Havelock 56, #16 Northside-Jacksonville 35
#8 Southern Lee (7-3) vs. #9 Franklinton (7-4) - Saturday
#5 Rocky Mount 34, #12 West Carteret 3
#4 Terry Sanford 35, #13 Northeast Guilford 7
#3 Western Alamance 53, #14 Walter M. Williams 7
#6 Jacksonville 56, #11 Eastern Wayne 21
#7 Eastern Alamance 49, #10 South Johnston 7
#2 Southern Nash 63, #15 C.B. Aycock 0
West
#1 Northwest Cabarrus 56, #16 North Buncombe 21
#9 Tuscola 14, #8 Jay M. Robinson 7
#5 Kings Mountain 34, #12 West Rowan 0
#4 Statesville 7, #13 East Rowan 6
#3 Charlotte Catholic 42, #14 Morehead 7
#11 Monroe 43, #6 Freedom 20
#7 Crest 41, #10 Stuart Cramer 14
#2 Hunter Huss 45, #15 Burns 6
3AA Football Playoff First Round Scores
East
#1 Northern Durham 31, #16 Gray’s Creek 6
#9 Hillside 16, #8 Clayton 7
#5 D.H. Conley 33, #12 Southern Alamance 30
#4 Cleveland 36, #13 Northern Guilford 0
#14 Dudley 29, #3 Lee County 26
#6 New Hanover 35, #11 Topsail 20
#7 Eastern Guilford 52, #10 J.H. Rose 26
#2 Southeast Guilford 21, #15 Cape Fear 8
West
#1 Watauga 49, #16 Ashbrook 0
#8 Parkland 32, #9 Asheville 19
#5 Weddington 48, #12 Central Cabarrus 0
#4 South Iredell 33, #13 Southwest Guilford 21
#3 Mount Tabor 27, #14 Marvin Ridge 14
#6 Clyde A. Erwin 48, #11 Alexander Central 21
#10 Sun Valley 30, #7 Cox Mill 14
#2 A.C. Reynolds 35, #15 A.L. Brown 28
4A Football Playoff First Round Scores
East
#8 South View 26, #9 Heritage 21
#5 Seventy-First 21, #12 Jack Britt 14
#6 Middle Creek 23, #11 Knightdale 17
#10 Scotland County 26, #7 Jordan 25
West
#8 Ragsdale (7-4) vs. #9 Glenn (5-6) - Saturday
#5 Mooresville 51, #12 McDowell 10
#6 Porter Ridge 48, #11 R.J. Reynolds 22
#7 West Charlotte 14, #10 Lake Norman 7
4AA Football Playoff First Round Scores
East
#8 Fuquay-Varina 21, #9 Wakefield 19
#12 Broughton 30, #5 Rolesville 6
#6 Pinecrest 41, #11 Panther Creek 6
#10 Garner 42, #7 Enloe 21
West
#8 Hough 48, #9 North Mecklenburg 35
#5 Zebulon B. Vance 50, #12 Northwest Guilford 7
#6 Myers Park (10-1) vs. #11 Providence (6-5)
#10 Reagan 34, #7 West Forsyth 20