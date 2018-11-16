Here are the scores for Round 1 of the 2018 NCHSAA State Football Playoffs.





1A Football Playoff First Round Scores

East

#9 Washington County 31, #8 Weldon 14

#5 North Edgecombe 56, #12 Bear Grass Charter 14

#6 South Creek 42, #11 Southeast Halifax 12

#7 Southside 44, #10 Northside-Pinetown 12





West

#8 Bishop McGuinness 25, #9 North Duplin 0

#5 Elkin 43, #12 Rosman 34

#6 Alleghany 23, #11 East Columbus 8

#7 Cherokee 38, #10 Albemarle 19





1AA Football Playoff First Round Scores

East

#9 South Stanly 14, #8 Lakewood 10

#5 North Stanly 70, #12 Louisburg 0

#6 East Carteret 44, #11 Hobbton 13

#7 Riverside-Martin 48, #10 Manteo 13





West

#8 Swain County 13, #9 Mountain Island Charter 6

#5 Bessemer City 38, #12 Highland Tech 8

#11 Polk County 33, #6 East Wilkes 16

#10 Community School of Davidson 28, #7 Cherryville 21





2A Football Playoff First Round Scores

East

#1 Northeastern 48, #16 Fairmont 7

#9 Beddingfield 14, #8 East Bladen 12

#5 Clinton 48, #12 James Kenan 10

#4 Kinston 13, #13 Ayden-Grifton 7

#3 South Columbus 63, #14 Greene Central 28

#6 Southwest Onslow 54, #11 Bertie 0

#7 Wallace-Rose Hill 44, #10 Whiteville 15

#15 Goldsboro 21, #2 South Granville 20





West

#1 Randleman 47, #16 Lexington 0

#8 Brevard 14, #9 Eastern Randolph 7

#5 West Stanly 21, #12 Thomasville 13

#4 Wheatmore 24, #13 Patton 0

#3 Mountain Heritage (9-1) vs. #14 Providence Grove (6-5) - Saturday

#11 Hendersonville 28, #6 North Surry 6

#7 East Rutherford 17, #10 Maiden 10

#2 Reidsville 49, #15 Charles D. Owen 13





2AA Football Playoff First Round Scores

East

#1 Ledford 34, #16 Carrboro 0

#8 Roanoke Rapids 34, #9 East Duplin 21

#5 Hertford County 24, #12 Bunn 12

#4 West Craven 36, #13 Richlands 8

#3 North Davidson 49, #14 First Flight 12

#6 Cummings 35, #11 St. Pauls 34

#7 Croatan 24, #10 Currituck County 21

#2 SouthWest Edgecombe 50, #15 Washington 21





West

#16 East Lincoln 13, #1 Pisgah 10

#8 North Lincoln 42, #9 Smoky Mountain 6

#5 Ashe County 49, #12 Salisbury 14

#4 Shelby 27, #13 West Lincoln 8

#3 Bandys 28, #14 Franklin 14

#6 West Stokes 36, #11 Fred T. Foard 27

#10 South Point 28, #7 Mount Pleasant 7

#2 Hibriten 63, #15 East Henderson 0





3A Football Playoff First Round Scores

East

#1 Havelock 56, #16 Northside-Jacksonville 35

#8 Southern Lee (7-3) vs. #9 Franklinton (7-4) - Saturday

#5 Rocky Mount 34, #12 West Carteret 3

#4 Terry Sanford 35, #13 Northeast Guilford 7

#3 Western Alamance 53, #14 Walter M. Williams 7

#6 Jacksonville 56, #11 Eastern Wayne 21

#7 Eastern Alamance 49, #10 South Johnston 7

#2 Southern Nash 63, #15 C.B. Aycock 0





West

#1 Northwest Cabarrus 56, #16 North Buncombe 21

#9 Tuscola 14, #8 Jay M. Robinson 7

#5 Kings Mountain 34, #12 West Rowan 0

#4 Statesville 7, #13 East Rowan 6

#3 Charlotte Catholic 42, #14 Morehead 7

#11 Monroe 43, #6 Freedom 20

#7 Crest 41, #10 Stuart Cramer 14

#2 Hunter Huss 45, #15 Burns 6





3AA Football Playoff First Round Scores

East

#1 Northern Durham 31, #16 Gray’s Creek 6

#9 Hillside 16, #8 Clayton 7

#5 D.H. Conley 33, #12 Southern Alamance 30

#4 Cleveland 36, #13 Northern Guilford 0

#14 Dudley 29, #3 Lee County 26

#6 New Hanover 35, #11 Topsail 20

#7 Eastern Guilford 52, #10 J.H. Rose 26

#2 Southeast Guilford 21, #15 Cape Fear 8





West

#1 Watauga 49, #16 Ashbrook 0

#8 Parkland 32, #9 Asheville 19

#5 Weddington 48, #12 Central Cabarrus 0

#4 South Iredell 33, #13 Southwest Guilford 21

#3 Mount Tabor 27, #14 Marvin Ridge 14

#6 Clyde A. Erwin 48, #11 Alexander Central 21

#10 Sun Valley 30, #7 Cox Mill 14

#2 A.C. Reynolds 35, #15 A.L. Brown 28





4A Football Playoff First Round Scores

East

#8 South View 26, #9 Heritage 21

#5 Seventy-First 21, #12 Jack Britt 14

#6 Middle Creek 23, #11 Knightdale 17

#10 Scotland County 26, #7 Jordan 25





West

#8 Ragsdale (7-4) vs. #9 Glenn (5-6) - Saturday

#5 Mooresville 51, #12 McDowell 10

#6 Porter Ridge 48, #11 R.J. Reynolds 22

#7 West Charlotte 14, #10 Lake Norman 7





4AA Football Playoff First Round Scores

East





#8 Fuquay-Varina 21, #9 Wakefield 19

#12 Broughton 30, #5 Rolesville 6

#6 Pinecrest 41, #11 Panther Creek 6

#10 Garner 42, #7 Enloe 21





West

#8 Hough 48, #9 North Mecklenburg 35

#5 Zebulon B. Vance 50, #12 Northwest Guilford 7

#6 Myers Park (10-1) vs. #11 Providence (6-5)

#10 Reagan 34, #7 West Forsyth 20



