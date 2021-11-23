NCHSAA Playoffs Facts

Here are a couple of interesting facts about this year’s fourth round games…

- This year marks the 14th consecutive football season that Tarboro will practice football on Thanksgiving Day, the longest streak NC.

- Every program remaining in the 3A and 4A Classifications has an all-time (since 1972 when NCHSAA Record Keeping began) playoff winning percentage greater than .500.

- Only four teams left in the playoffs have a less than .500 all-time playoff winning percentage:

Northside-Pinetown (1A, 21-27, .438)

East Surry (2A, 31-33, .484)

St. Pauls (2A, 25-28, .472),

Princeton (2A, 19-22, .463)

Of those four schools, three participated in the State Football Championship Games a season ago (Northside-Pinetown, East Surry, & St. Pauls).

- Murphy & Robbinsville met on Oct. 15 this year with the Black Knights holding off Murphy 23-20.

- Crest and South Point played one another on Oct. 1 this year and Crest won a thrilling 27-26 victory at home.

- Six of the eight remaining teams in the 4A Bracket have reached a state championship game in the last two year.

- The matchup between Reidsville and Shelby pits arguably the two most successful football programs in the state against one another.

Reidsville has won 19 State Championships and is 86-25 (.775) in playoff games since 1972. Shelby has won 11 NCHSAA State Championships and holds a 112-26 (.812) in playoff games since 1972. The last time Reidsville & Shelby met in a playoff game was the 2014 2A Third Round won by Shelby 17-7. The Golden Lions also knocked Reidsville out of the 2013 2A playoffs, winning the Regional Final 49-3. The last time Reidsville defeated Shelby in the playoffs was the 2007 2AA State Championship Game, won by the Rams 28-20.



