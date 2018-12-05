Here are the pairings for Round 4 of the 2018 NCHSAA State Football Playoffs.

1A Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings

East

#4 Rosewood (9-2) at #2 Pamlico County (12-1)

West

#4 Robbinsville (11-2) at #3 Murphy (11-1)

1AA Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings

East

#3 Holmes (12-1) at #1 Tarboro (13-0)

West

#4 East Surry (10-3) at #2 Starmount (7-6)

2A Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings

East

#6 Southwest Onslow (12-2) at #1 Northeastern (13-0)

West

#8 Brevard (11-3) at #2 Reidsville (14-0)

2AA Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings

East

#3 North Davidson (12-2) at #1 Ledford (13-1)

West

#4 Shelby (11-3) at #2 Hibriten (14-0)

3A Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings

East

#6 Jacksonville (10-1) at #1 Havelock (13-0)

West

#5 Kings Mountain (12-2) at #3 Charlotte Catholic (13-1)

3AA Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings

East

#4 Cleveland (12-2) at #2 Southeast Guilford (13-1)

West

#5 Weddington (13-1) at #3 Mount Tabor (10-4)

4A Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings

East

#10 Scotland County (8-5) at #5 Seventy-First (11-3)

West

#6 Porter Ridge (10-4) at #1 East Forsyth (13-0)

4AA Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings

East

#6 Pinecrest (11-3) at #1 Wake Forest (12-0)

West

#6 Myers Park (13-1) at #5 Vance (13-1)