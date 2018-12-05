NCHSAA Round 4 Pairings
Here are the pairings for Round 4 of the 2018 NCHSAA State Football Playoffs.
1A Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings
East
#4 Rosewood (9-2) at #2 Pamlico County (12-1)
West
#4 Robbinsville (11-2) at #3 Murphy (11-1)
1AA Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings
East
#3 Holmes (12-1) at #1 Tarboro (13-0)
West
#4 East Surry (10-3) at #2 Starmount (7-6)
2A Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings
East
#6 Southwest Onslow (12-2) at #1 Northeastern (13-0)
West
#8 Brevard (11-3) at #2 Reidsville (14-0)
2AA Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings
East
#3 North Davidson (12-2) at #1 Ledford (13-1)
West
#4 Shelby (11-3) at #2 Hibriten (14-0)
3A Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings
East
#6 Jacksonville (10-1) at #1 Havelock (13-0)
West
#5 Kings Mountain (12-2) at #3 Charlotte Catholic (13-1)
3AA Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings
East
#4 Cleveland (12-2) at #2 Southeast Guilford (13-1)
West
#5 Weddington (13-1) at #3 Mount Tabor (10-4)
4A Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings
East
#10 Scotland County (8-5) at #5 Seventy-First (11-3)
West
#6 Porter Ridge (10-4) at #1 East Forsyth (13-0)
4AA Football Playoff Fourth Round Pairings
East
#6 Pinecrest (11-3) at #1 Wake Forest (12-0)
West
#6 Myers Park (13-1) at #5 Vance (13-1)