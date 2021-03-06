 NCPreps - NCHSAA State Championship Hoops Results
basketball

NCHSAA State Championship Hoops Results

Weddington wins the 3A NCHSAA title
Weddington wins the 3A NCHSAA title (Jack Leary NCPreps)
Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here are the results from the 2020-21 NCHSAA state basketball championships being held at Providence Grove and Wheatmore High Schools.

1A GIRLS

Murphy 76 – Princeton 34, Final

Most Outstanding Players Awards

Murphy – Sarah Pullium

Princeton - Anna Taylor


Kay Yow 1A Women’s Basketball Championship Most Valuable Player

Torin Rogers (Murphy)


NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards

Princeton– Le’onna Nelson

Murphy - Taylor Phillips


2A GIRLS

Shelby 77 – Farmville Central 62; Final

Most Outstanding Players Awards

Shelby - Ally Hollifield

Farmville Central– Jordan Joyner


Kay Yow 2A State Championship Game MVP

Maraja Pass (Shelby)


NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards

Shelby - Yahreia Peeler

Farmville Central - Kenya Pittman


4A GIRLS

Vance 74 – Garner 38; Final

Site: Wheatmore HS

Most Outstanding Player Awards

Garner – Jerni Kiaku

Vance – Trinity Moreland


Kay Yow 4A Women’s Basketball Championship MVP

Leah Barringer (Vance)


3A BOYS

Weddington 56, Northwood 47 - Final

Site: Providence Grove HS

Most Outstanding Player Awards

Weddington – A.J. Cook

Northwood – Jarin Stevenson


Charlie Adams 3A Men’s Basketball Championship MVP

Chase Lowe (Weddington)


More results will be posted later

{{ article.author_name }}