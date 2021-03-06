NCPreps - NCHSAA State Championship Hoops Results

NCHSAA State Championship Hoops Results
Here are the results from the 2020-21 NCHSAA state basketball championships being held at Providence Grove and Wheatmore High Schools.
1A GIRLS
Murphy 76 – Princeton 34, Final
Most Outstanding Players Awards
Murphy – Sarah Pullium
Princeton - Anna Taylor
Kay Yow 1A Women’s Basketball Championship Most Valuable Player
Torin Rogers (Murphy)
NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards
Princeton– Le’onna Nelson
Murphy - Taylor Phillips
2A GIRLS
Shelby 77 – Farmville Central 62; Final
Most Outstanding Players Awards
Shelby - Ally Hollifield
Farmville Central– Jordan Joyner
Kay Yow 2A State Championship Game MVP
Maraja Pass (Shelby)
NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards
Shelby - Yahreia Peeler
Farmville Central - Kenya Pittman
4A GIRLS
Vance 74 – Garner 38; Final
Site: Wheatmore HS
Most Outstanding Player Awards
Garner – Jerni Kiaku
Vance – Trinity Moreland
Kay Yow 4A Women’s Basketball Championship MVP
Leah Barringer (Vance)
3A BOYS
Weddington 56, Northwood 47 - Final
Site: Providence Grove HS
Most Outstanding Player Awards
Weddington – A.J. Cook
Northwood – Jarin Stevenson
Charlie Adams 3A Men’s Basketball Championship MVP
Chase Lowe (Weddington)
More results will be posted later