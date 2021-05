NCPreps - NCHSAA State Championship Matchups

Here are the matchups for the 2021 NCHSAA spring state football championships. .

Thursday, May 6, 2021

2AA State Championship

Carter-Finley Stadium, NC State University - 7:00 P.M.

#7 Salisbury High School (8-2) vs.

#2 St. Pauls High School (8-0)

3AA State Championship

Kenan Stadium, UNC-Chapel Hill - 7:00 P.M.

#2 Mt. Tabor High School (10-0) vs.

#1 Cleveland High School (10-0)

Friday, May 7, 2021

3A State Championship

Carter-Finley Stadium, NC State University - 7:00 P.M.

#4 Charlotte Catholic High School (8-1) vs.

#3 Havelock High School (10-0)

4A State Championship

Kenan Stadium, UNC-Chapel Hill - 7:00 P.M.

#1 Grimsley High School (8-0) vs.

#1 Cardinal Gibbons High School (9-0)

Saturday, May 8, 2021

1A State Championship

Carter-Finley Stadium, NC State University - 12:00 Noon

#4 Murphy High School (9-1) vs.

#5 Northside-Pinetown High School (8-2)

1AA State Championship

Kenan Stadium, UNC-Chapel Hill - 12:00 Noon

#2 East Surry High School (9-1) vs.

#1 Tarboro High School (8-0)

2A State Championship

Kenan Stadium, UNC-Chapel Hill - 5:00 P.M.

#2 Mountain Heritage High School (7-1) vs.

#1 Reidsville High School (9-0)

4AA State Championship

Carter-Finley Stadium, NC State University - 5:00 P.M.

#5 Zebulon B. Vance High School (9-1) vs.

#2 Rolesville High School (9-0)