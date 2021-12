NCHSAA State Football Championships

Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state championship pairings.

1A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, December 11, 2021; 12:00 p.m. (Noon)

Kenan Stadium | Univ. of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

#1 Tarboro Vikings (13-1) vs. #3 Mitchell Mountaineers (13-2)





2A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, December 11, 2021; 3:00 p.m.

Carter-Finley Stadium | North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs (13-2) vs. #1 Shelby Golden Lions (14-1)





3A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, December 10, 2021; 7:00 p.m.

Kenan Stadium | Univ. of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

#6 J.H. Rose Rampants (11-4) vs. #3 Dudley Panthers (14-1)





4A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, December 11, 2021; 7:00 p.m.

Carter-Finley Stadium | North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

#6 Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders (13-2) vs. #10 Julius Chambers (14-1)