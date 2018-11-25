Here are the upcoming games for Round 3 of the NCHSAA state football playoffs.

1A Football Playoff Third Round Pairings

East

#4 Rosewood (8-2) at #1 Northampton County (11-1)

#3 Gates County (10-2) at #2 Pamlico County (11-1)

West

#4 Robbinsville (10-2) at #1 Thomas Jefferson (12-0)

#3 Murphy (10-1) at #2 Mitchell (10-2)

1AA Football Playoff Third Round Pairings

East

#5 North Stanly (11-2) at #1 Tarboro (12-0)

#7 Riverside-Martin (10-3) at #3 John A. Holmes (11-1)

West

#4 East Surry (9-3) at #1 Mount Airy (12-0)

#11 Polk County (5-8) at #2 Starmount (6-6)

2A Football Playoff Third Round Pairings

East

#4 Kinston (12-0) at #1 Northeastern (12-0)

#7 Wallace Rose Hill (9-3) at #6 Southwest Onslow (11-2)

West

#8 Brevard (10-3) at #4 Wheatmore (12-1)

#3 Mountain Heritage (11-1) at #2 Reidsville (13-0)

2AA Football Playoff Third Round Pairings

East

#5 Hertford County (7-5) at #1 Ledford (12-1)

#3 North Davidson (11-2) at #2 SouthWest Edgecombe (11-2)

West

#8 North Lincoln (10-3) at #4 Shelby (10-3)

#3 Bandys (11-1) at #2 Hibriten (13-0)

3A Football Playoff Third Round Pairings

East

#4 Terry Sanford (10-3) at #1 Havelock (12-0)

#7 Eastern Alamance (10-3) at #6 Jacksonville (9-1)

West

#5 Kings Mountain (11-2) at #1 Northwest Cabarrus (13-0)

#3 Charlotte Catholic (12-1) at #2 Hunter Huss (13-0)

3AA Football Playoff Third Round Pairings

East

#9 Hillside (10-3) at #4 Cleveland (11-2)

#14 Dudley (10-3) at #2 Southeast Guilford (12-1)

West

#5 Weddington (12-1) at #1 Watauga (13-0)

#3 Mount Tabor (9-4) at #2 A.C. Reynolds (12-1)

4A Football Playoff Third Round Pairings

East

#8 South View (11-2) at Seventy-First (10-3)

#10 Scotland County (7-5) at #3 Pine Forest (10-2)

West

#4 Grimsley (7-5) at #1 East Forsyth (12-0)

#6 Porter Ridge (9-4) at #2 West Mecklenburg (9-2)

4AA Football Playoff Third Round Pairings

East

#4 Leesville Road (10-2) at #1 Wake Forest (11-0)

#6 Pinecrest (10-3) at #2 Hoggard (10-1)

West

#8 Hough (11-2) at #5 Vance (12-1)

#6 Myers Park (12-1) at #2 Richmond (11-1)