NCHSFB Schedule: Week 11
Here is the schedule for Week 11 of the North Carolina high school football season. Please send in any updated corrections to gatarams@yahoo.com
THURSDAY – OCT. 25th
Ashbrook @ North Gaston
Ashe County @ West Wilkes
CB Aycock @ South Central
Cardinal Gibbons @ Southeast Raleigh
Charlotte Catholic @ Cuthbertson
Charlotte Latin @ Charlotte Country Day
Columbia @ Bear Grass Charter
Elkin @ East Wilkes
Glenn @ East Forsyth
Gray’s Creek @ Westover
Hickory Grove Christian @ Metrolina Christian
High Point Central @ Ragsdale
Hoke County @ Purnell Swett
Holmes @ Manteo
Lakewood @ Princeton
McMichael @ Northeast Guilford
Mount Airy @ Bishop McGuinness
New Bern @ Pamlico
North Davidson @ Salisbury
North Duplin @ Rosewood
North Johnston @ SouthWest Edgecombe
Northern Nash @ Fike
Parkland @ Mount Tabor
Patton @ Bunker Hill
Perquimans @ Camden County
RJ Reynolds @ Reagan
R-S Central @ East Gaston
Randleman @ Eastern Randolph
Red Springs @ West Columbus
Rocky Mount Prep @ North Edgecombe
Shelby @ East Rutherford
Smithfield-Selma @ Clayton
South Stanly @ Albemarle
Southern Alamance @ Southern Guilford
Surry Central @ Carver
Terry Sanford @ Pine Forest
Thomasville @ Oak Grove
Trinity @ High Point Andrews
Triton @ Lee County
Washington @ Kinson
West Iredell @ Hibriten
West Johnston @ Cleveland
FRIDAY – OCT. 26th
AC Reynolds @ West Henderson
AL Brown @ JM Robinson
Anson County @ West Stanly
Apex Friendship @ Fuquay-Varina
Ardrey Kell @ Olympic
Asheboro @ Southwestern Randolph
Asheville @ North Buncombe
Athens Drive @ Panther Creek
Bartlett Yancey @ Reidsville
Beddingfield @ Farmville Central
Berry Academy @ Providence
Bunn @ Louisburg
Burns @ Crest
Butler @ Garinger
CD Owen @ Madison
Cape Fear @ EE Smith
Carolina Christian @ Covenant Day
Carson @ West Rowan
Chase @ South Point
Cherryville @ Pine Lake Prep
Commonwealth @ Christ the King
Community School of Davidson @ Bessemer City
Concord @ Northwest Cabarrus
Corinth Holders @ Knightdale
Cox Mill @ Central Cabarrus
Currituck @ Bertie
Davie Pride @ North Wake Saints
Dudley @ North Forsyth
East Burke @ FT Foard
East Columbus @ Fairmont
East Chapel Hill @ Northern Durham
East Davidson @ Ledford
East Duplin @ James Kenan
East Henderson @ Smoky Mountain
East Lincoln @ West Lincoln
East Surry @ South Stokes
Eastern Guilford @ Orange
Forbush @ Walkertown
Forest Hills @ Cannon School
Freedom @ Watauga
Garner @ Apex
Goldsboro @ Spring Creek
Graham @ Cummings
Granville Central @ South Granville
Hayesville @ Cherokee
Hendersonville @ Brevard
Heritage @ Rolesville
Hertford County @ Pasquotank
Hickory @ Alexander Central
Hickory Ridge @ East Meck
Highland Tech @ Union Academy
Holly Springs @ Middle Creek
Hunt @ Franklinton
Hunter Huss @ Cramer
JF Webb @ Vance County
JH Rose @ Eastern Wayne
Jacksonville @ White Oak
Jordan @ Green Hope
Kings Mountain @ Forestview
Lake Norman Charter @ Bandys
Laney @ West Brunswick
Leesville Road @ Enloe
Lejeune @ Dixon
Lumberton @ Scotland County
Maiden @ Newton-Conover
McDowell @ West Caldwell
Mitchell @ Avery County
Monroe @ Weddington
Mooresville @ Hopewell
Mount Pleasant @ East Montgomery
Mountain Heritage @ Polk County
Murphy @ Rosman
Myers Park @ Porter Ridge
New Hanover @ North Brunswick
North Henderson @ Erwin
North Iredell @ South Iredell
North Lenoir @ South Lenoir
North Lincoln @ Lincolnton
North Moore @ North Stanly
North Pitt @ Nash Central
North Stokes @ Winston-Salem Prep
North Surry @ West Stokes
North Wilkes @ Alleghany
Northeastern @ First FLight
Northern Guilford @ Morehead
Northside-Jax @ West Carteret
Northwest Halifax @ Southeast Halifax
Northwood @ Hillside
Overhills @ South View
Page @ Grimsley
Pender @ Southwest Onslow
Person @ Rockingham
Piedmomt @ Parkwood
Pinecrest @ Jack Britt
Pisgah @ Franklin
Providence Day @ Charlotte Christian
Providence Grove @ Carrboro
Pungo Christian @ Halifax Academy
Quality Education Academy @ Statesville Christian
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA @ Northside Christian
Ravenscroft @ Harrells Christian
Richlands @ East Carteret
Richmond County @ Seventy-First
Riverside-Durham @ Cary
Riverside-Martin @ Tarboro
Robbinsville @ Swain County
Rocky Mount @ Southern Nash
Rocky Mount Academy @ St. David’s
Rocky River @ Independence
Sanderson @ Broughton
South Brunswick @ Hoggard
South Creek @ Jones Senior
South Davidson @ Chatham Central
South Johnston @ East Wake
South Meck @ West Meck
South Robeson @ East Bladen
South Rowan @ Central Davidson
Southeast Guilford @ Williams
Southern Wayne @ DH Conley
Southside @ Northside-Pinetown
Southwest Guilford @ Western Guilford
St. Stephens @ South Caldwell
Statesville @ East Rowan
Sun Valley @ Marvin Ridge
Swansboro @ Havelock
Thomas Jefferson @ Mountain Island Charter
Topsail @ Ashley
Trask @ Croatan
Trinity Christian @ Village Christian
Tuscola @ TC Roberson
Union @ Hobbton
Union Pines @ Harnett Central
Vance @ Lake Norman
Victory Christian @ Hickory Hawks
Wake Christian @ North Raleigh Christian
Wakefield @ Wake Forest
Wallace-Rose Hill @ Clinton
Warren County @ Roanoke Rapids
Washington County @ Gates County
Weldon @ Kipp Pride
West Bladen @ South Columbus
West Charlotte @ Mooresville
West Craven @ Ayden-Grifton
West Davidson @ Lexington
West Forsyth @ Davie County
West Montgomery @ North Rowan
Western Alamance @ Eastern Alamance
Western Harnett @ Southern Lee
Wheatmore @ Jordan-Matthews
Whiteville @ St. Pauls
Wilkes Central @ Starmount