NCHSFB Scores/Schedule: Week 12
Here are the scores and schedule for the North Carolina high school football season for Week 12. Please send in any updated schedule info to gatarams@yahoo.com!
THURSDAY NOV 1st
Atkins 28, Carver 12
Ayden-Grifton 25, Greene Central 6
Chatham Central 31, North Moore 30
Clayton 49, West Johnston 0
Cleveland 28, South Johnston 13
Cummings 26, Carrboro 20
Eastern Alamance 63, McMichael 6
Eastern Wayne 28, Southern Wayne 14
Fike 28, Hunt 0
Gates County 58, Camden County 0
Goldsboro 41, Midway 0
Hertford County 30, Bertie 8
Hoggard 38, New Hanover 0
Holmes 48, Perquimans 0
Jordan 28, Cary 26
Kinston 20, North Lenoir 19
Manteo 34, Washington County 0
Morehead 21, Rockingham 14
Mount Tabor 28, Dudley 13
North Rowan 49, South Davidson 0
Northeastern 73, Pasquotank 6
Northside-Pinetown 22, Jones Senior 20
Pinecrest 49, Hoke County 17
Providence Grove 42, Jordan-Matthews 0
Reidsville 64, Graham 0
Riverside-Durham 34, Athens Drive 7
Rocky Mount 53, Northern Nash 21
Rolesville 35, Corinth Holders 18
Sanderson 51, Southeast Raleigh 16
South Central 28, DH Conley 27
South Lenoir 52, Spring Creek 0
South Stokes 46, North Stokes 30
Southeast Guilford 55, Southwestern Randolph 7
Southern Alamance 20, Williams 0
Southern Nash 61, Franklinton 26
SouthWest Edgecombe 39, Beddingfield 14
Topsail 43, North Brunswick 27
Triton 23, Harnett Central 13
Wallace-Rose Hill 44, James Kenan 11
West Carteret 41, Swansboro 3
West Craven 22, Washington 7
Western Alamance 35, Northern Guilford 28
NEED SCORE!
Southeast Halifax @ Rocky Mount Prep
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 2nd
Albemarle @ West Montgomery
Anson County @ Forest Hills
Ashley @ Laney
Apex @ Apex Friendship
Avery County @ Mountain Heritage
Bandys @ North Lincoln
Bessemer City @ Cherryville
Broughton @ Millbrook
Burns @ North Gaston
CD Owen @ Mitchell
Central Davidson @ West Davidson
Chase @ R-S Central
Cherokee @ Murphy
Christ School @ Trinity Christian
Clinton @ East Duplin
Covenant Day @ Charlotte Country Day
Cramer @ Forestview
Crest @ Kings Mountain
Croatan @ Pender
Davie County @ Reagan
Dixon @ Richlands
Draughn @ East Burke
East Bladen @ West Bladen
East Carteret @ Lejeune
East Columbus @ West Columbus
East Henderson @ Hendersonville
East Meck @ Butler
East Rowan @ North Iredell
East Rutherford @ East Gaston
East Surry @ Mount Airy
East Wake @ Smithfield-Selma
East Wilkes @ Wilkes Central
Eastern Randolph @ Trinity
Elkin @ Alleghany
Enka @ North Henderson
Enloe @ Cardinal Gibbons
Erwin @ Tuscola
FT Foard @ West Iredell
Fairmont @ South Robeson
Faith Christian @ St. David’s
Farmville Central @ North Pitt
First Flight @ Currituck
Fuquay-Varina @ Holly Springs
Garinger @ Rocky River
Gladiator Sports Academy @ Swain County
Glenn @ West Forsyth
Harding @ Olympic
Havelock @ Jacksonville
Hibriten @ Patton
Hickory Grove Christian @ SouthLake Christian
Hickory Hawks @ North Wake Saints
High Point Andrews @ Wheatmore
Hunter Huss @ Ashbrook
Independence @ Myers Park
JM Robinson @ Central Cabarrus
Knightdale @ Wakefield
Lake Norman @ Hopewell
Ledford @ North Davidson
Lexington @ Thomasville
Lincolnton @ Maiden
Louisburg @ Granville Central
Lumberton @ Purnell Swett
Mallard Creek @ Hough
Marvin Ridge @ Charlotte Catholic
McDowell @ Freedom
Middle Creek @ Garner
Mountain Island Charter @ Highland Tech
Nash Central @ North Johnston
New Bern @ JH Rose
Newton-Conover @ East Lincoln
North Forsyth @ Southwest Guilford
North Meck @ Vance
Northeast Guilford @ Person
Northern Durham @ Northwood
Northside Christian @ Harrells Christian
Northwest Guilford @ Grimsley
Northwest Halifax @ Kipp Pride
Oak Grove @ East Davidson
Orange @ Randleman
Panther Creek @ Green Hope
Parkwood @ Monroe
Pine Forest @ Overhills
Pine Lake Prep @ Community School of Davidson
Pisgah @ Brevard
Polk County @ Madison
Porter Ridge @ Hickory Ridge
Princeton @ Rosewood
Providence @ South Meck
Providence Day @ Charlotte Christian
RJ Reynolds @ East Forsyth
Riverside-Martin @ Pamlico
Robbinsville @ Andrews
Rosman @ Hayeville
Salisbury @ South Rowan
Sandhills Titan @ Carolina Pride
Scotland County @ Richmond County
Seventy-First @ Jack Britt
Smoky Mountain @ Franklin
South Caldwell @ Alexander Central
South Columbus @ Whiteville
South Creek @ Southside
South Granville @ JF Webb
South Iredell @ Carson
South Point @ Shelby
South Stanly @ North Stanly
South View @ Gray’s Creek
Southern Durham @ East Chapel Hill
Southern Guilford @ Eastern Guilford
Southwest Onslow @ Trask
St. Pauls @ Red Springs
St. Stephens @ Hickory
Starmount @ Ashe County
Statesville Christian @ Carolina Christian
Sun Valley @ Piedmont
TC Roberson @ AC Reynolds
Union @ Lakewood
Union Academy @ Thomas Jefferson
Union Pines @ Western Harnett
Wake Forest @ Heritage
Walkertown @ Surry Central
Warren County @ Vance County
Watauga @ West Caldwell
Weddington @ Cuthbertson
West Brunswick @ South Brunswick
West Charlotte @ Mooresville
West Henderson @ Asheville
West Lincoln @ Lake Norman Charter
West Rowan @ Statesville
West Stanly @ Mount Pleasant
West Stokes @ Forbush
West Wilkes @ North Wilkes
Western Guilford @ Ben Smith
Westover @ Douglas Byrd
White Oak @ Northside-Jax
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 3rd
AL Brown @ Concord
EE Smith @ Terry Sanford
Lee County @ Southern Lee
North Duplin @ Hobbton
Northeast Academy @ Halifax Academy
Northwest Cabarrus @ Cox Mill
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA @ High Point Christian
MONDAY NOVEMBER 5th
New Hanover @ West Brunswick
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 6th
Hobbton @ Midway
North Lenoir @ West Craven