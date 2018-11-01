Here are the scores and schedule for the North Carolina high school football season for Week 12. Please send in any updated schedule info to gatarams@yahoo.com!





THURSDAY NOV 1st

Atkins 28, Carver 12

Ayden-Grifton 25, Greene Central 6

Chatham Central 31, North Moore 30

Clayton 49, West Johnston 0

Cleveland 28, South Johnston 13

Cummings 26, Carrboro 20

Eastern Alamance 63, McMichael 6

Eastern Wayne 28, Southern Wayne 14

Fike 28, Hunt 0

Gates County 58, Camden County 0

Goldsboro 41, Midway 0

Hertford County 30, Bertie 8

Hoggard 38, New Hanover 0

Holmes 48, Perquimans 0

Jordan 28, Cary 26

Kinston 20, North Lenoir 19

Manteo 34, Washington County 0

Morehead 21, Rockingham 14

Mount Tabor 28, Dudley 13

North Rowan 49, South Davidson 0

Northeastern 73, Pasquotank 6

Northside-Pinetown 22, Jones Senior 20

Pinecrest 49, Hoke County 17

Providence Grove 42, Jordan-Matthews 0

Reidsville 64, Graham 0

Riverside-Durham 34, Athens Drive 7

Rocky Mount 53, Northern Nash 21

Rolesville 35, Corinth Holders 18

Sanderson 51, Southeast Raleigh 16

South Central 28, DH Conley 27

South Lenoir 52, Spring Creek 0

South Stokes 46, North Stokes 30

Southeast Guilford 55, Southwestern Randolph 7

Southern Alamance 20, Williams 0

Southern Nash 61, Franklinton 26

SouthWest Edgecombe 39, Beddingfield 14

Topsail 43, North Brunswick 27

Triton 23, Harnett Central 13

Wallace-Rose Hill 44, James Kenan 11

West Carteret 41, Swansboro 3

West Craven 22, Washington 7

Western Alamance 35, Northern Guilford 28





NEED SCORE!

Southeast Halifax @ Rocky Mount Prep





FRIDAY NOVEMBER 2nd

Albemarle @ West Montgomery

Anson County @ Forest Hills

Ashley @ Laney

Apex @ Apex Friendship

Avery County @ Mountain Heritage

Bandys @ North Lincoln

Bessemer City @ Cherryville

Broughton @ Millbrook

Burns @ North Gaston

CD Owen @ Mitchell

Central Davidson @ West Davidson

Chase @ R-S Central

Cherokee @ Murphy

Christ School @ Trinity Christian

Clinton @ East Duplin

Covenant Day @ Charlotte Country Day

Cramer @ Forestview

Crest @ Kings Mountain

Croatan @ Pender

Davie County @ Reagan

Dixon @ Richlands

Draughn @ East Burke

East Bladen @ West Bladen

East Carteret @ Lejeune

East Columbus @ West Columbus

East Henderson @ Hendersonville

East Meck @ Butler

East Rowan @ North Iredell

East Rutherford @ East Gaston

East Surry @ Mount Airy

East Wake @ Smithfield-Selma

East Wilkes @ Wilkes Central

Eastern Randolph @ Trinity

Elkin @ Alleghany

Enka @ North Henderson

Enloe @ Cardinal Gibbons

Erwin @ Tuscola

FT Foard @ West Iredell

Fairmont @ South Robeson

Faith Christian @ St. David’s

Farmville Central @ North Pitt

First Flight @ Currituck

Fuquay-Varina @ Holly Springs

Garinger @ Rocky River

Gladiator Sports Academy @ Swain County

Glenn @ West Forsyth

Harding @ Olympic

Havelock @ Jacksonville

Hibriten @ Patton

Hickory Grove Christian @ SouthLake Christian

Hickory Hawks @ North Wake Saints

High Point Andrews @ Wheatmore

Hunter Huss @ Ashbrook

Independence @ Myers Park

JM Robinson @ Central Cabarrus

Knightdale @ Wakefield

Lake Norman @ Hopewell

Ledford @ North Davidson

Lexington @ Thomasville

Lincolnton @ Maiden

Louisburg @ Granville Central

Lumberton @ Purnell Swett

Mallard Creek @ Hough

Marvin Ridge @ Charlotte Catholic

McDowell @ Freedom

Middle Creek @ Garner

Mountain Island Charter @ Highland Tech

Nash Central @ North Johnston

New Bern @ JH Rose

Newton-Conover @ East Lincoln

North Forsyth @ Southwest Guilford

North Meck @ Vance

Northeast Guilford @ Person

Northern Durham @ Northwood

Northside Christian @ Harrells Christian

Northwest Guilford @ Grimsley

Northwest Halifax @ Kipp Pride

Oak Grove @ East Davidson

Orange @ Randleman

Panther Creek @ Green Hope

Parkwood @ Monroe

Pine Forest @ Overhills

Pine Lake Prep @ Community School of Davidson

Pisgah @ Brevard

Polk County @ Madison

Porter Ridge @ Hickory Ridge

Princeton @ Rosewood

Providence @ South Meck

Providence Day @ Charlotte Christian

RJ Reynolds @ East Forsyth

Riverside-Martin @ Pamlico

Robbinsville @ Andrews

Rosman @ Hayeville

Salisbury @ South Rowan

Sandhills Titan @ Carolina Pride

Scotland County @ Richmond County

Seventy-First @ Jack Britt

Smoky Mountain @ Franklin

South Caldwell @ Alexander Central

South Columbus @ Whiteville

South Creek @ Southside

South Granville @ JF Webb

South Iredell @ Carson

South Point @ Shelby

South Stanly @ North Stanly

South View @ Gray’s Creek

Southern Durham @ East Chapel Hill

Southern Guilford @ Eastern Guilford

Southwest Onslow @ Trask

St. Pauls @ Red Springs

St. Stephens @ Hickory

Starmount @ Ashe County

Statesville Christian @ Carolina Christian

Sun Valley @ Piedmont

TC Roberson @ AC Reynolds

Union @ Lakewood

Union Academy @ Thomas Jefferson

Union Pines @ Western Harnett

Wake Forest @ Heritage

Walkertown @ Surry Central

Warren County @ Vance County

Watauga @ West Caldwell

Weddington @ Cuthbertson

West Brunswick @ South Brunswick

West Charlotte @ Mooresville

West Henderson @ Asheville

West Lincoln @ Lake Norman Charter

West Rowan @ Statesville

West Stanly @ Mount Pleasant

West Stokes @ Forbush

West Wilkes @ North Wilkes

Western Guilford @ Ben Smith

Westover @ Douglas Byrd

White Oak @ Northside-Jax





SATURDAY NOVEMBER 3rd

AL Brown @ Concord

EE Smith @ Terry Sanford

Lee County @ Southern Lee

North Duplin @ Hobbton

Northeast Academy @ Halifax Academy

Northwest Cabarrus @ Cox Mill

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA @ High Point Christian





MONDAY NOVEMBER 5th

New Hanover @ West Brunswick





TUESDAY NOVEMBER 6th

Hobbton @ Midway

North Lenoir @ West Craven