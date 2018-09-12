NCHSFB Scores: Week 5
Here are the scores from Week 5 of the 2018 NCHSFB season
WEDNESDAY SEPT 12th
AL Brown 42, West Rowan 13
Avery 32, Draughn 28
Bishop McGuinness 49, Atkins 6
Butler 42, Providence 21
Cary 17, Holly Springs 14
Clover SC 40, Ashbrook 18
Davie County 40, Carson 33
Eastern Randolph 40, East Montgomery 0
Elkin 30, South Stokes 7
Glenn 41, Mount Tabor 25
Grimsley 55, Western Guilford 13
Heritage 57, Jordan 13
Hickory 28, Bandys 27
High Point Central 29, High Point Andrews 12
High Point Christian 30, McMichael 12
Highland Tech 50, Christ the King 6
Hough 38, Ardrey Kell 6
Independence 30, Garinger 26
Ledford 50, South Rowan 0
Leesville Road 26, Garner 24
Lexington 43, Oak Grove 14
Mallard Creek 52, Harding 7
Monroe 62, Forest Hills 13
North Davidson 52, East Davidson 0
North Meck 43, Cox Mill 24
Northwest Cabarrus 28, North Stanly 24
Patrick County VA 23, North Stokes 0
Parkland 54, Carver 0
RJ Reynolds 41, North Forsyth 6
Ragsdale 21, Northeast Guilford 13
Reagan 14, Page 7
Reidsville 34, Magna Vista VA 12
Rolesville 27, Broughton 21
Salisbury 48, West Davidson 18
Southern Alamance 50, Cummings 0
Southwest Guilford 34, Northwest Guilford 0
Southwestern Randolph 30, Trinity 6
Statesville 33, Walkertown 0
Sun Valley 40, Olympic 6
Thomasville 42, Central Davidson 6
Vance 42, South Meck 7
Wakefield 61, Southern Durham 7
Weddington 31, Crest 21
West Charlotte 34, Berry Academy 26
West Stanly 28, West Montgomery 8
West Stokes 26, East Surry 19
Wheatmore 21, Asheboro 7
NEED SCORES:
EE Smith @ Gray’s Creek
East Rowan @ Mount Pleasant
Fayetteville Christian @ Village Christian
Franklinton @ JH Rose
Graham @ Williams
Greene Central @ Farmville Central
Harnett Central @ Smithfield-Selma
Hobbton @ Midway
Jones Senior @ Union
Northeastern @ Northern Nash
Northside-Jax @ James Kenan
Riverside-Martin @ Camden County
Rockingham @ Bartlett Yancey
Rocky Mount Prep @ Louisburg
Rosewood @ South Lenoir
South Creek @ North Edgecombe
St. Stephens @ FT Foard
Union Academy @ Northside Christian