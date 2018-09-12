Here are the scores from Week 5 of the 2018 NCHSFB season

WEDNESDAY SEPT 12th

AL Brown 42, West Rowan 13

Avery 32, Draughn 28

Bishop McGuinness 49, Atkins 6

Butler 42, Providence 21

Cary 17, Holly Springs 14

Clover SC 40, Ashbrook 18

Davie County 40, Carson 33

Eastern Randolph 40, East Montgomery 0

Elkin 30, South Stokes 7

Glenn 41, Mount Tabor 25

Grimsley 55, Western Guilford 13

Heritage 57, Jordan 13

Hickory 28, Bandys 27

High Point Central 29, High Point Andrews 12

High Point Christian 30, McMichael 12

Highland Tech 50, Christ the King 6

Hough 38, Ardrey Kell 6

Independence 30, Garinger 26

Ledford 50, South Rowan 0

Leesville Road 26, Garner 24

Lexington 43, Oak Grove 14

Mallard Creek 52, Harding 7

Monroe 62, Forest Hills 13

North Davidson 52, East Davidson 0

North Meck 43, Cox Mill 24

Northwest Cabarrus 28, North Stanly 24

Patrick County VA 23, North Stokes 0

Parkland 54, Carver 0

RJ Reynolds 41, North Forsyth 6

Ragsdale 21, Northeast Guilford 13

Reagan 14, Page 7

Reidsville 34, Magna Vista VA 12

Rolesville 27, Broughton 21

Salisbury 48, West Davidson 18

Southern Alamance 50, Cummings 0

Southwest Guilford 34, Northwest Guilford 0

Southwestern Randolph 30, Trinity 6

Statesville 33, Walkertown 0

Sun Valley 40, Olympic 6

Thomasville 42, Central Davidson 6

Vance 42, South Meck 7

Wakefield 61, Southern Durham 7

Weddington 31, Crest 21

West Charlotte 34, Berry Academy 26

West Stanly 28, West Montgomery 8

West Stokes 26, East Surry 19

Wheatmore 21, Asheboro 7





NEED SCORES:

EE Smith @ Gray’s Creek

East Rowan @ Mount Pleasant

Fayetteville Christian @ Village Christian

Franklinton @ JH Rose

Graham @ Williams

Greene Central @ Farmville Central

Harnett Central @ Smithfield-Selma

Hobbton @ Midway

Jones Senior @ Union

Northeastern @ Northern Nash

Northside-Jax @ James Kenan

Riverside-Martin @ Camden County

Rockingham @ Bartlett Yancey

Rocky Mount Prep @ Louisburg

Rosewood @ South Lenoir

South Creek @ North Edgecombe

St. Stephens @ FT Foard

Union Academy @ Northside Christian