Here is the upcoming schedule for the Week 1 of the North Carolina high school football season. Please send any additions or corrections to gatarams@yahoo.com!





WEDNESDAY AUG 15th

Freedom @ Shelby

FRIDAY AUG 17th

AC Reynolds @ Southern Durham

Albemarle @ Thomasville

Alexander Central @ Burns

Apex Friendship @ Western Harnett

Asheville @ Franklin

Ashley @ Southern Wayne

Atkins @ Central Davidson

Avery County @ Ashe County

Bartlett Yancey @ Granville Central

Ben Smith @ Northwest Guilford

Brevard @ Mountain Heritage

Broughton @ Apex

Bunn @ North Lenoir

CB Aycock @ Rosewood

Camden County @ Weldon

Cardinal Gibbons @ Athens Drive

Carolina Pride @ Statesville Christian

Carson @ South Rowan

Carver @ Dudley

Cary @ Hoke County

Central Cabarrus @ Piedmont

Central Virginia Disciples @ Southern Lee

Charlotte Catholic @ Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Country Day @ Hammond SC

Charlotte Latin @ Southside Christian

Chatham Central @ Wake Christian

Cherryville @ Bessemer City

Christ the King @ Mountain Island Charter

Christ School @ Christian Academy of Knoxville TN

Clayton @ Garner

Clinton @ Cape Fear

Columbia @ Rocky Mount Prep

Commonwealth @ Winston-Salem Prep

Corinth Holders @ South Johnston

Covenant Day @ HP Christian

Cramer @ Lincolnton

Crest @ South Point

Davie County @ Page

Dillon SC @ Lumberton

Douglas Byrd @ Fairmont

East Burke @ West Caldwell

East Carteret @ Washington

East Duplin @ Richlands

East Gaston @ North Gaston

East Meck @ Providence

East Surry @ East Wilkes

Enka @ CD Owen

Erwin @ Mitchell

FT Foard @ Maiden

Farmville Central @ Kinston

Fayetteville Christian @ East Columbus

First Flight @ Holmes

Forestview @ East Lincoln

Fuquay-Varina @ Terry Sanford

Garinger @ West Charlotte

Graham @ Eastern Alamance

Gray’s Creek @ Parkwood

Green Hope @ Southern Nash

Grimsley @ Northern Guilford

HP Andrews @ Southeast Guilford

Harding @ Hough

Harnett Central @ West Johnston

Harrells Christian @ Carrboro

Havelock @ West Craven

Hendersonville @ North Henderson

Hertford County @ Gates County

Hibriten @ JM Robinson

Hickory @ Statesville

Hickory Grove Christian @ Union Academy

Hickory Ridge @ Concord

Hobbton @ Goldsboro

Hoggard @ Holly Springs

Hopewell @ AL Brown

Hunt @ Eastern Wayne

JF Webb @ Beddingfield

JH Rose @ New Hanover

Jones Senior @ Northside-Jax

Jordan-Matthews @ West Montgomery

Kipp Pride @ Louisburg

Knightdale @ East Wake

Lake Norman @ West Forsyth

Lakewood @ Pender

Ledford @ Glenn

Leesville Road @ Wakefield

Lejeune @ Bear Grass Charter

Lexington @ Walkertown

Manteo @ Currituck

Martinsville VA @ McMichael

Marvin Ridge @ South Meck

Middle Creek @ Rocky Mount

Midway @ Union

Monroe @ Anson

Mooresville @ West Rowan

Mount Airy @ Starmount

Mount Pleasant @ Cox Mill

Mount Tabor @ North Davidson

Murphy @ Pisgah

Myers Park @ Olympic

Nash Central @ North Edgecombe

New Bern @ Hillside

Newton-Conover @ Bunker Hill

North Buncombe @ Cherokee

North Iredell @ Wilkes Central

North Johnston @ Southeast Halifax

North Meck @ Jordan

North Moore @ Community School of Davidson

North Pitt @ South Creek

North Raleigh Christian @ Cannon School

North Rowan @ Salisbury

North Stanly @ East Rowan

North Stokes @ Alleghany

North Surry @ North Forsyth

North Wilkes @ Bishop McGuinness

Northeast Guilford @ Eastern Guilford

Northeastern @ DH Conley

Northern Durham @ Fike

Northern Nash @ Orange

Northside-Pinetown @ Perquimans

Northwest Halifax @ Warren County

Northwood @ Lee County

Panther Creek @ Heritage

Parkland @ HP Central

Pasquotank @ SouthWest Edgecombe

Patton @ Hunter Huss

Person @ South Granville

Pine Lake Prep @ Northside Christian

Pinecrest @ Laney

Polk County @ Chase

Porter Ridge @ Cuthbertson

Providence Grove @ East Davidson

Purnell Swett @ Pine Forest

R-S Central @ McDowell

Ragsdale @ Southern Guilford

Randleman @ Asheboro

Reagan @ Richmond County

Red Springs @ South Brunswick

Reidsville @ Rockingham

Riverside-Durham @ Warren County

Riverside-Martin @ Bertie

Roanoke Rapids @ Northampton

Rolesville @ Cleveland

Rosman @ East Henderson

Sanderson @ East Forsyth

Sandhills Titans @ Ravenscroft

Seventy-First @ Westover

Smithfield-Selma @ Princeton

Smoky Mountain @ Andrews

Socastee SC @ West Brunswick

South Central @ Greene Central

South Iredell @ Rocky River

South Stanly @ East Rutherford

South View @ Jack Britt

Southeast Raleigh @ West Carteret

Southern Alamance @ Western Alamance

Southside @ Ayden-Grifton

Southwest Guilford @ RJ Reynolds

Southwest Onslow @ Jacksonville

Southwestern Randolph @ Eastern Randolph

Spring Creek @ North Duplin

St. Pauls @ EE Smith

St. Stephens @ Bandys

Sun Valley @ Forest Hills

Surry Central @ Elkin

Swain County @ Tuscola

Tarboro @ Washington County

Thomas Jefferson @ North Lincoln

Towns County GA @ Hayesville

Trask @ Topsail

Trinity @ South Davidson

Trinity Christian @ Providence Day

Triton @ Enloe

Union Pines @ East Montgomery

University Christian FL @ Metrolina Christian

Vance @ West Meck

Wake Forest @ Millbrook

Wallace-Rose Hill @ James Kenan

Watauga @ TC Roberson

Weddington @ Ardrey Kell

West Columbus @ Green Sea Floyds SC

West Henderson @ Madison

West Iredell @ Hickory Hawks

West Lincoln @ Draughn

West Stanly @ Northwest Cabarrus

West Stokes @ South Stokes

West Wilkes @ Forbush

Western Guilford @ Morehead

Wheatmore @ West Davidson

White Oak @ Dixon

Whiteville @ North Brunswick

Williams @ Cummings





SATURDAY AUG 18th

Scotland vs Butler (5:00 Charlotte)

Dutch Fork SC vs Mallard Creek (8:00 Charlotte)