NCHSFB: Week 10 Schedule

Deana King
NORTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK 10


THURSDAY OCT 18th

Fairmont @ Red Springs

Providence Grove @ High Point Andrews


FRIDAY OCT 19th

Albemarle @ South Davidson

Alexander Central @ St. Stephens

Alleghany @ Wilkes Central

Apex @ Middle Creek

Ardrey Kell @ Berry Academy

Arendell Parrott Academy @ Faith Christian

Ashe County @ East Wilkes

Asheville School @ Victory Christian

Atkins @ Walkertown

Avery County @ CD Owen

Bandys @ West Lincoln

Ben Smith @ North Forsyth

Bessemer City @ Thomas Jefferson

Bishop McGuinness @ South Stokes

Brevard @ Smoky Mountain

Broughton @ Cardinal Gibbons

Bunker Hill @ West Iredell

Bunn @ South Granville

Butler @ Hickory Ridge

CB Aycock @ Southern Wayne

Camden County @ Washington County

Carolina Christian @ High Point Christian

Carolina Pride @ Chesterfield SC

Carrboro @ Graham

Carson @ Statesville

Cary @ Athens Drive

Cary Christian @ Rocky Mount Academy

Central Cabarrus @ Concord

Central Davidson @ North Davidson

Charlotte Christian @ Charlotte Latin

Chatham Central @ South Stanly

Cherokee @ Robbinsville

Cherryville @ Highland Tech

Christ School @ Providence Day

Clayton @ Cleveland

Concord First Assembly @ Cannon School

Covenant Day @ Charlotte Country Day

Cramer @ Ashbrook

Croatan @ Lejeune

Cummings @ Bartlett Yancey

Cuthbertson @ Sun Valley

DH Conley @ JH Rose

Davie County @ Glenn

Dixon @ Trask

Douglas Byrd @ Gray’s Creek

Dudley @ Parkland

East Carteret @ Pender

East Columbus @ East Bladen

East Gaston @ Shelby

East Meck @ Myers Park

East Montgomery @ West Stanly

East Rutherford @ Chase

Eastern Guilford @ Southern Alamance

Elkin @ West Wilkes

Erwin @ Enka

FT Foard @ Draughn

Farmville Central @ SouthWest Edgecombe

Fayetteville Christian @ Trinity Christian

Fike @ Rocky Mount

Forbush @ North Surry

Forest Hills @ Mount Pleasant

Forestview @ Hunter Huss

Franklin @ East Henderson

Franklinton @ Northern Nash

Fuquay-Varina @ Garner

Gates County @ Holmes

Goldsboro @ Wallace-Rose Hill

Green Hope @ Riverside-Durham

Greene Central @ South Lenoir

Halifax Academy @ Northeast Academy

Harnett Central @ Western Harnett

Harrells Christian @ Wake Christian

Havelock @ Northside-Jax

Hayesville @ Andrews

Hendersonville @ Pisgah

Hertford County @ Currituck

Hibriten @ East Burke

Hickory Hawks @ SouthLake Christian

Hobbton @ Lakewood

Holly Springs @ Apex Friendship

Hopewell @ Mallard Creek

Hunt @ Southern Nash

Independence @ Garinger

JM Robinson @ Cox Mill

Jack Britt @ Hoke County

Kings Mountain @ Burns

Kinston @ West Craven

Kipp Pride @ Northampton

Knightdale @ Heritage

Lake Norman @ Mooresville

Laney @ South Brunswick

Lawrence Academy @ Community Christian

Lee County @ Union Pines

Lexington @ South Rowan

Lincolnton @ Lake Norman Charter

Louisburg @ JF Webb

Madison @ Mountain Heritage

Maiden @ East Lincoln

Manteo @ Perquimans

Marvin Ridge @ Weddington

McMichael @ Person

Midway @ East Duplin

Millbrook @ Sanderson

Morehead @ Eastern Alamance

Mountain Island Charter @ Pine Lake Prep

Nash Central @ Beddingfield

New Bern @ South Central

Newton-Conover @ North Lincoln

North Buncombe @ AC Reynolds

North Edgecombe @ Northwest Halifax

North Gaston @ Crest

North Iredell @ West Rowan

North Lenoir @ Ayden-Grifton

North Meck @ Hough

North Pitt @ North Johnston

North Stanly @ North Rowan

North Stokes @ East Surry

North Wake Saints @ North Raleigh Christian

Northeast Guilford @ Western Alamance

Northeastern @ Bertie

Northern Durham @ Hillside

Northside Christian @ Hickory Grove Christian

Northside-Pinetown @ Tarboro

Northwest Cabarrus @ AL Brown

Oak Grove @ Ledford

Orange @ Northwood

Page @ High Point Central

Pamlico @ South Creek

Panther Creek @ Jordan

Parkwood @ Charlotte Catholic

Pasquotank @ First Flight

Piedmont @ Monroe

Pine Forest @ Cape Fear

Polk County @ Mitchell

Porter Ridge @ Rocky River

Princeton @ North Duplin

Providence @ Olympic

R-S Central @ South Point

RJ Reynolds @ West Forsyth

Ragsdale @ Northwest Guilford

Reagan @ East Forsyth

Richmond County @ Lumberton

Rockingham @ Northern Guilford

Rocky Mount Prep @ Roanoke Rapids

Rosewood @ Union

Salisbury @ East Davidson

Scotland County @ Pinecrest

Seventy-First @ Purnell Swett

Smithfield-Selma @ South Johnston

South Caldwell @ Hickory

South Columbus @ South Robeson

South Iredell @ East Rowan

South Meck @ Harding

South View @ Terry Sanford

Southampton Academy @ St. David’s

Southeast Halifax @ Weldon

Southeast Raleigh @ Leesville Road

Southern Guilford @ Southeast Guilford

Southern Lee @ Triton

Southside @ Riverside-Martin

Southside Christian @ Warren County

Southwest Guilford @ Mount Tabor

Southwest Onslow @ Richlands

Spring Creek @ Clinton

St. Pauls @ West Bladen

Starmount @ North Wilkes

Swain County @ Murphy

Swansboro @ Jacksonville

TC Roberson @ North Henderson

Thomasville @ West Davidson

Trinity @ Randleman

Union Academy @ Community School of Davidson

Vance County @ Granville Central

Village Christian @ Ravenscroft

Wake Forest @ Rolesville

Wakefield @ Corinth Holders

Watauga @ McDowell

West Caldwell @ Freedom

West Columbus @ Whiteville

West Henderson @ Tuscola

West Johnston @ East Wake

West Montgomery @ North Moore

West Stokes @ Surry Central

Westover @ Overhills

Wheatmore @ Eastern Randolph

White Oak @ West Carteret

Williams @ Asheboro

Winston-Salem Prep @ Mount Airy


SATURDAY OCT 20th

Ashley @ New Hanover

Metrolina Christian @ Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA

North Brunswick @ Hoggard

West Brunswick @ Topsail

