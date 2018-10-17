NCHSFB: Week 10 Schedule
THURSDAY OCT 18th
Fairmont @ Red Springs
Providence Grove @ High Point Andrews
FRIDAY OCT 19th
Albemarle @ South Davidson
Alexander Central @ St. Stephens
Alleghany @ Wilkes Central
Apex @ Middle Creek
Ardrey Kell @ Berry Academy
Arendell Parrott Academy @ Faith Christian
Ashe County @ East Wilkes
Asheville School @ Victory Christian
Atkins @ Walkertown
Avery County @ CD Owen
Bandys @ West Lincoln
Ben Smith @ North Forsyth
Bessemer City @ Thomas Jefferson
Bishop McGuinness @ South Stokes
Brevard @ Smoky Mountain
Broughton @ Cardinal Gibbons
Bunker Hill @ West Iredell
Bunn @ South Granville
Butler @ Hickory Ridge
CB Aycock @ Southern Wayne
Camden County @ Washington County
Carolina Christian @ High Point Christian
Carolina Pride @ Chesterfield SC
Carrboro @ Graham
Carson @ Statesville
Cary @ Athens Drive
Cary Christian @ Rocky Mount Academy
Central Cabarrus @ Concord
Central Davidson @ North Davidson
Charlotte Christian @ Charlotte Latin
Chatham Central @ South Stanly
Cherokee @ Robbinsville
Cherryville @ Highland Tech
Christ School @ Providence Day
Clayton @ Cleveland
Concord First Assembly @ Cannon School
Covenant Day @ Charlotte Country Day
Cramer @ Ashbrook
Croatan @ Lejeune
Cummings @ Bartlett Yancey
Cuthbertson @ Sun Valley
DH Conley @ JH Rose
Davie County @ Glenn
Dixon @ Trask
Douglas Byrd @ Gray’s Creek
Dudley @ Parkland
East Carteret @ Pender
East Columbus @ East Bladen
East Gaston @ Shelby
East Meck @ Myers Park
East Montgomery @ West Stanly
East Rutherford @ Chase
Eastern Guilford @ Southern Alamance
Elkin @ West Wilkes
Erwin @ Enka
FT Foard @ Draughn
Farmville Central @ SouthWest Edgecombe
Fayetteville Christian @ Trinity Christian
Fike @ Rocky Mount
Forbush @ North Surry
Forest Hills @ Mount Pleasant
Forestview @ Hunter Huss
Franklin @ East Henderson
Franklinton @ Northern Nash
Fuquay-Varina @ Garner
Gates County @ Holmes
Goldsboro @ Wallace-Rose Hill
Green Hope @ Riverside-Durham
Greene Central @ South Lenoir
Halifax Academy @ Northeast Academy
Harnett Central @ Western Harnett
Harrells Christian @ Wake Christian
Havelock @ Northside-Jax
Hayesville @ Andrews
Hendersonville @ Pisgah
Hertford County @ Currituck
Hibriten @ East Burke
Hickory Hawks @ SouthLake Christian
Hobbton @ Lakewood
Holly Springs @ Apex Friendship
Hopewell @ Mallard Creek
Hunt @ Southern Nash
Independence @ Garinger
JM Robinson @ Cox Mill
Jack Britt @ Hoke County
Kings Mountain @ Burns
Kinston @ West Craven
Kipp Pride @ Northampton
Knightdale @ Heritage
Lake Norman @ Mooresville
Laney @ South Brunswick
Lawrence Academy @ Community Christian
Lee County @ Union Pines
Lexington @ South Rowan
Lincolnton @ Lake Norman Charter
Louisburg @ JF Webb
Madison @ Mountain Heritage
Maiden @ East Lincoln
Manteo @ Perquimans
Marvin Ridge @ Weddington
McMichael @ Person
Midway @ East Duplin
Millbrook @ Sanderson
Morehead @ Eastern Alamance
Mountain Island Charter @ Pine Lake Prep
Nash Central @ Beddingfield
New Bern @ South Central
Newton-Conover @ North Lincoln
North Buncombe @ AC Reynolds
North Edgecombe @ Northwest Halifax
North Gaston @ Crest
North Iredell @ West Rowan
North Lenoir @ Ayden-Grifton
North Meck @ Hough
North Pitt @ North Johnston
North Stanly @ North Rowan
North Stokes @ East Surry
North Wake Saints @ North Raleigh Christian
Northeast Guilford @ Western Alamance
Northeastern @ Bertie
Northern Durham @ Hillside
Northside Christian @ Hickory Grove Christian
Northside-Pinetown @ Tarboro
Northwest Cabarrus @ AL Brown
Oak Grove @ Ledford
Orange @ Northwood
Page @ High Point Central
Pamlico @ South Creek
Panther Creek @ Jordan
Parkwood @ Charlotte Catholic
Pasquotank @ First Flight
Piedmont @ Monroe
Pine Forest @ Cape Fear
Polk County @ Mitchell
Porter Ridge @ Rocky River
Princeton @ North Duplin
Providence @ Olympic
R-S Central @ South Point
RJ Reynolds @ West Forsyth
Ragsdale @ Northwest Guilford
Reagan @ East Forsyth
Richmond County @ Lumberton
Rockingham @ Northern Guilford
Rocky Mount Prep @ Roanoke Rapids
Rosewood @ Union
Salisbury @ East Davidson
Scotland County @ Pinecrest
Seventy-First @ Purnell Swett
Smithfield-Selma @ South Johnston
South Caldwell @ Hickory
South Columbus @ South Robeson
South Iredell @ East Rowan
South Meck @ Harding
South View @ Terry Sanford
Southampton Academy @ St. David’s
Southeast Halifax @ Weldon
Southeast Raleigh @ Leesville Road
Southern Guilford @ Southeast Guilford
Southern Lee @ Triton
Southside @ Riverside-Martin
Southside Christian @ Warren County
Southwest Guilford @ Mount Tabor
Southwest Onslow @ Richlands
Spring Creek @ Clinton
St. Pauls @ West Bladen
Starmount @ North Wilkes
Swain County @ Murphy
Swansboro @ Jacksonville
TC Roberson @ North Henderson
Thomasville @ West Davidson
Trinity @ Randleman
Union Academy @ Community School of Davidson
Vance County @ Granville Central
Village Christian @ Ravenscroft
Wake Forest @ Rolesville
Wakefield @ Corinth Holders
Watauga @ McDowell
West Caldwell @ Freedom
West Columbus @ Whiteville
West Henderson @ Tuscola
West Johnston @ East Wake
West Montgomery @ North Moore
West Stokes @ Surry Central
Westover @ Overhills
Wheatmore @ Eastern Randolph
White Oak @ West Carteret
Williams @ Asheboro
Winston-Salem Prep @ Mount Airy
SATURDAY OCT 20th
Ashley @ New Hanover
Metrolina Christian @ Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA
North Brunswick @ Hoggard
West Brunswick @ Topsail