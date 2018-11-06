NCHSFB: Week 13 Scores/Schedule
Here are the scores and schedule for Week 13 of the North Carolina high school football season.
MONDAY NOVEMBER 5th
Cherryville 20, Bessemer City 8
East Lincoln 38, Newton-Conover 16
Fairmont 49, South Robeson 14
Freedom 40, McDowell 13
Granville Central 42, Louisburg 8
Kings Mountain 22, Crest 17
Lakewood 35, Union 0
Middle Creek 41, Garner 28
Mount Pleasant 46, West Stanly 6
Mountain Island Charter 50, Highland Tech 0
New Hanover 35, West Brunswick 7
Northeast Guilford 23, Person 12
Panther Creek 38, Green Hope 34
Pine Forest 21, Overhills 0
Riverside-Durham 22, Orange 6
South Granville 49, JF Webb 0
Union Pines 21, Western Harnett 10
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 6th
Hobbton @ Midway
North Lenoir @ West Craven
Purnell Swett @ Northside-Jax
South Creek @ Jones Senior
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 7th
Lincolnton @ Maiden
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 8th
Cummings @ Reidsville
East Wake @ Clayton
Eastern Alamance @ Rockingham County
Green Hope @ Sanderson
Heritage @ Wakefield
Hickory @ Alexander Central
Roanoke Rapids @ Bunn
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 9th
Anson County @ JM Robinson
Athens Drive @ Apex Friendship
Ayden-Grifton @ South Lenoir
Bear Grass Charter @ First Flight
Ben Smith @ Southwest Guilford
Berry Academy @ South Meck
Bertie @ Pasquotank
Butler 2, Independence 0 - forfeit
CB Aycock @ North Johnston
Cape Fear @ Douglas Byrd
Cardinal Gibbons @ Northern Durham
Charlotte Christian @ Christ School
Charlotte Country Day @ Charlotte Latin
Corinth Holders @ Wake Forest
EE Smith @ Westover
East Bladen @ South Columbus
East Carteret @ Dixon
East Chapel Hill @ Hillside
East Columbus @ Whiteville
East Forsyth @ Davie COunty
Fairmont @ West Columbus
Fuquay-Varina @ Cleveland
Garner @ Holly Springs
Gates County @ Southeast Halifax
Glenn @ RJ Reynolds
Harding @ Ardrey Kell
Harrells Christian @ Village Christian
High Point Christian @ Metrolina Christian
Hoggard @ Laney
Holmes @ Currituck
Hopewell @ West Charlotte
Hough @ Vance
JF Webb @ Warren County
Jack Britt @ Scotland County
James Kenan @ Clinton
Jordan @ Riverside-Durham
Jordan-Matthews @ Carrboro
Kinston @ Greene Central
Lake Norman @ North Meck
Leesville Road @ Broughton
Lejeune @ Richlands
Lumberton @ Hoke County
Millbrook @ Southern Durham
Mooresville @ Mallard Creek
Myers Park 2, Hickory Ridge 0 - forfeit
New Hanover @ Topsail
North Brunswick @ West Brunswick
North Iredell @ South Iredell
North Rowan @ North Moore
North Wilkes @ Elkin
Northampton @ Washington County
Northeast Guilford @ Morehead
Oak Grove @ Salisbury
Pamlico @ Jones Senior
Panther Creek @ Cary
Person @ Northern Guilford
Pine Forest @ South View
Pinecrest @ Seventy-First
Providence Grove @ Wheatmore
Ragsdale @ Page
Red Springs @ West Bladen
Richmond County @ Purnell Swett
South Brunswick @ Ashley
South Central @ Hertford County
South Creek @ North Edgecombe
South Robeson @ St. Pauls
Southern Lee @ Harnett Central
Southern Nash @ Northern Nash
SouthLake Christian @ Asheville School
Southside @ North Duplin
SouthWest Edgecombe @ Tarboro
Southwest Onslow @ Croatan
Spring Creek @ Midway
Statesville @ East Rowan
Terry Sanford @ Gray’s Creek
Trask @ Pender
Union Pines @ South Johnston
Wallace-Rose Hill @ East Duplin
Washington @ North Lenoir
West Carteret @ Lee County
West Forsyth @ Reagan
West Johnston @ Triton
West Meck @ Providence
Winston-Salem Prep @ Bishop McGuinness