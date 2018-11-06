Here are the scores and schedule for Week 13 of the North Carolina high school football season.





MONDAY NOVEMBER 5th

Cherryville 20, Bessemer City 8

East Lincoln 38, Newton-Conover 16

Fairmont 49, South Robeson 14

Freedom 40, McDowell 13

Granville Central 42, Louisburg 8

Kings Mountain 22, Crest 17

Lakewood 35, Union 0

Middle Creek 41, Garner 28

Mount Pleasant 46, West Stanly 6

Mountain Island Charter 50, Highland Tech 0

New Hanover 35, West Brunswick 7

Northeast Guilford 23, Person 12

Panther Creek 38, Green Hope 34

Pine Forest 21, Overhills 0

Riverside-Durham 22, Orange 6

South Granville 49, JF Webb 0

Union Pines 21, Western Harnett 10





TUESDAY NOVEMBER 6th

Hobbton @ Midway

North Lenoir @ West Craven

Purnell Swett @ Northside-Jax

South Creek @ Jones Senior





WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 7th

Lincolnton @ Maiden





THURSDAY NOVEMBER 8th

Cummings @ Reidsville

East Wake @ Clayton

Eastern Alamance @ Rockingham County

Green Hope @ Sanderson

Heritage @ Wakefield

Hickory @ Alexander Central

Roanoke Rapids @ Bunn





FRIDAY NOVEMBER 9th

Anson County @ JM Robinson

Athens Drive @ Apex Friendship

Ayden-Grifton @ South Lenoir

Bear Grass Charter @ First Flight

Ben Smith @ Southwest Guilford

Berry Academy @ South Meck

Bertie @ Pasquotank

Butler 2, Independence 0 - forfeit

CB Aycock @ North Johnston

Cape Fear @ Douglas Byrd

Cardinal Gibbons @ Northern Durham

Charlotte Christian @ Christ School

Charlotte Country Day @ Charlotte Latin

Corinth Holders @ Wake Forest

EE Smith @ Westover

East Bladen @ South Columbus

East Carteret @ Dixon

East Chapel Hill @ Hillside

East Columbus @ Whiteville

East Forsyth @ Davie COunty

Fairmont @ West Columbus

Fuquay-Varina @ Cleveland

Garner @ Holly Springs

Gates County @ Southeast Halifax

Glenn @ RJ Reynolds

Harding @ Ardrey Kell

Harrells Christian @ Village Christian

High Point Christian @ Metrolina Christian

Hoggard @ Laney

Holmes @ Currituck

Hopewell @ West Charlotte

Hough @ Vance

JF Webb @ Warren County

Jack Britt @ Scotland County

James Kenan @ Clinton

Jordan @ Riverside-Durham

Jordan-Matthews @ Carrboro

Kinston @ Greene Central

Lake Norman @ North Meck

Leesville Road @ Broughton

Lejeune @ Richlands

Lumberton @ Hoke County

Millbrook @ Southern Durham

Mooresville @ Mallard Creek

Myers Park 2, Hickory Ridge 0 - forfeit

New Hanover @ Topsail

North Brunswick @ West Brunswick

North Iredell @ South Iredell

North Rowan @ North Moore

North Wilkes @ Elkin

Northampton @ Washington County

Northeast Guilford @ Morehead

Oak Grove @ Salisbury

Pamlico @ Jones Senior

Panther Creek @ Cary

Person @ Northern Guilford

Pine Forest @ South View

Pinecrest @ Seventy-First

Providence Grove @ Wheatmore

Ragsdale @ Page

Red Springs @ West Bladen

Richmond County @ Purnell Swett

South Brunswick @ Ashley

South Central @ Hertford County

South Creek @ North Edgecombe

South Robeson @ St. Pauls

Southern Lee @ Harnett Central

Southern Nash @ Northern Nash

SouthLake Christian @ Asheville School

Southside @ North Duplin

SouthWest Edgecombe @ Tarboro

Southwest Onslow @ Croatan

Spring Creek @ Midway

Statesville @ East Rowan

Terry Sanford @ Gray’s Creek

Trask @ Pender

Union Pines @ South Johnston

Wallace-Rose Hill @ East Duplin

Washington @ North Lenoir

West Carteret @ Lee County

West Forsyth @ Reagan

West Johnston @ Triton

West Meck @ Providence

Winston-Salem Prep @ Bishop McGuinness