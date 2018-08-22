NCHSFB: Week 2 Schedule
Here is the upcoming schedule for Week 2 of the 2018 NC high school football season.
FRIDAY AUG 24th
AL Brown @ Marvin Ridge
Albemarle @ West Stanly
Alleghany @ Grayson County VA
Andrews @ Tellico Plains TN
Anson County @ Sun Valley
Arcadia VA @ First Flight
Ardrey Kell @ Myers Park
Ashe County @ Watauga
Asheboro @ Grimsley
Ashley @ Purnell Swett
Atkins @ RJ Reynolds
Bandys @ FT Foard
Bartlett Yancey @ Louisburg
Beddingfield @ Smithfield-Selma
Bertie @ Northampton
Bishop McGuinness @ Trinity
Brevard @ Rosman
Broughton @ Athens Drive
Bunker Hill @ St. Stephens
Cape Fear @ Seventy-First
Carolina Pride @ Charlotte Country Day
Carrboro @ East Chapel Hill
Carver @ Oak Grove
Cary Christian @ Greenbrier Christian
Central Cabarrus @ Hickory Ridge
Central Virginia Disciples VA @ Holmes
Charlotte Latin @ Timberland
Chase @ Cherryville
Choctaw Central MS @ Cherokee
Clayton @ Rolesville
Cleveland @ Garner
Clinton @ East Bladen
Clover SC @ Forestview
Community School of Davidson @ Christ the King
Concord @ Pine Forest
Concord First Assembly @ Village Christian
Cramer @ Mountain Island Charter
Cummings @ Eastern Alamance
Currituck @ Camden County
Davie Pride @ Sandhills Titans
Dixon @ Southside
Draughn @ Freedom
EE Smith @ Jordan
East Carteret @ West Carteret
East Davidson @ Wheatmore
East Gaston @ Bessemer City
East Meck @ Ashbrook
East Montgomery South Stanly
East Surry @ Starmount
East Wake @ Fike
Eastern Guilford @ Cedar Ridge
Eastern Randolph @ Rockingham
Eastern Wayne @ Goldsboro
Elkin @ North Surry
Farmville Central @ North Lenoir
Forbush @ North Iredell
Forest Hills @ Parkwood
Franklin @ Murphy
Franklinton @ Bunn
Fuquay Varina @ Cary
Gates County @ JF Webb
Green Hope @ Apex
Greene Central @ CB Aycock
Greensville County VA @ Weldon
HP Andrews @ Southwest Guilford
HP Central @ Southern Guilford
Harding @ Garinger
Hayesville @ Copper Basin TN
Hillside @ Scotland County
Hobbton @ Chatham Central
Hoke County @ South View
Holly Springs @ Lee County
Hopewell @ Independence
Hunt @ Hertford County
Hunter Huss @ Cox Mill
JM Robinson @ Cuthbertson
Jacksonville @ East Duplin
James Kenan @ Southern Wayne
Jordan Matthews @ Northwood
Kinston @ North Pitt
Lakewood @ Trask
Laney @ JH Rose
Lincolnton @ South Point
Madison @ North Buncombe
Maiden @ East Burke
Mallard Creek @ Butler
Manteo @ Columbia
McDowell @ Avery County
McMichael @ Reidsville
Middle Creek @ Heritage
Mitchell @ Cannon School
Morehead @ Martinsville VA
Mount Airy @ West Stokes
Mount Tabor @ East Forsyth
Mountain Heritage @ Erwin
National Christian Academy @ Polk County
New Bern @ Havelock
New Hanover @ Northside-Jax
North Brunswick @ Socastee SC
North Davidson @ Davie County
North Duplin @ Northside-Pinetown
North Gaston @ East Rutherford
North Henderson @ East Henderson
North Raleigh Christian @ Fayetteville Christian
North Stokes @ North Moore
Northern Durham @ Person
Northside Christian @ Statesville Christian
Northwest Cabarrus @ Mount Pleasant
Northwest Guilford @ Western Guilford
Northwest Halifax @ Pasquotank
Norview VA @ Northeastern
Oakbrook Prep @ Asheville School
Olympic @ North Meck
Orange @ Hoggard
Overhills @ Harnett Central
Page @ Northern Guilford
Pamlico @ Ayden-Grifton
Panther Creek @ Leesville Road
Parkland @ Glenn
Patton @ R-S Central
Pender @ Topsail
Piedmont @ Porter Ridge
Pine Lake Prep @ Lake Norman Charter
Pinecrest @ Gray’s Creek
Pisgah @ Enka
Plymouth @ Riverside-Martin
Princeton @ Midway
Providence @ Hough
Ragsdale @ Dudley
Ravenscroft @ High Point Christian
Reagan @ North Forsyth
Richlands @ White Oak
Richmond County @ Wake Forest
Ridgeview SC @ Providence Day
Roanoke Rapids @ Southeast Halifax
Robbinsville @ North Georgia GA
Rocky Mount @ DH Conley
Rocky Mount Prep @ Bear Grass Charter
Rocky River @ Berry Academy
Rosewood @ North Johnston
Salisbury @ Carson
Sanderson @ Knightdale
Shelby @ AC Reynolds
South Brunswick @ West Bladen
South Caldwell @ Kings Mountain
South Columbus @ Douglas Byrd
South Creek @ Perquimans
South Johnston @ South Granville
South Lenoir @ Jones Senior
South Meck @ Charlotte Catholic
South Robeson @ Union
South Rowan @ East Rowan
South Stokes @ North Wilkes
Southeast Guilford @ Ben Smith
Southeast Raleigh @ Northern Nash
Southern Alamance @ Graham
Southern Durham @ Cardinal Gibbons
Southern Lee @ Enloe
Southern Nash @ Nash Central
SouthLake Christian @ Hickory Grove Christian
Southside Christian @ Hickory Hawks
SouthWest Edgecombe @ North Edgecombe
Southwest Onslow @ Wallace-Rose Hill
Southwestern Randolph @ Randleman
Spring Creek @ Lejeune
St. Pauls @ Union Pines
Statesville @ Lake Norman
Surry Central @ East Wilkes
Swain County @ Smoky Mountain
Swansboro @ Croatan
TC Roberson @ Crest
Terry Sanford @ Jack Britt
Union Academy @ Metrolina Christian
Vance @ Monroe
Vance County @ Red Springs
Wake Christian @ Trinity Christian
Wakefield @ Millbrook
Walkertown @ Winston-Salem Prep
Warren County @ Kipp Pride
Washington @ Tarboro
Webb TN @ Asheville
West Caldwell @ Hibriten
West Craven @ South Central
West Davidson @ South Davidson
West Henderson @ Hendersonville
West Iredell @ South Iredell
West Johnston @ Corinth Holders
West Meck @ West Charlotte
West Montgomery @ Thomasville
West Rowan @ North Rowan
Western Harnett @ Providence Grove
Westover @ Lumberton
Whiteville @ West Brunswick
Wilkes Central @ Alexander Central
Williams @ Western Alamance
SATURDAY AUG 25th
Episcopal @ Christ School
West Forsyth @ Oscar Smith VA