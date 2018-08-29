NCHSFB: Week 3 Schedule
THURSDAY AUG 30th
Apex @ Sanderson
Athens Drive @ Knightdale
CB Aycock @ Eastern Wayne
Cary @ Broughton
Farmville Central @ Princeton
Fike @ Kinston
First Flight @ Manteo
Granville Central @ Kipp Pride
Hertford County @ Rocky Mount
Hickory VA @ Currituck
Lakewood @ Lejeune
Leesville Road @ Green Hope
North Duplin @ South Lenoir
North Johnston @ Hobbton
Pine Lake Prep @ Christ the King
Providence Grove @ Union Pines
Smithfield-Selma @ Nash Central
South Brunswick @ Trask
South Johnston @ Triton
Southern Nash @ Bunn
SouthWest Edgecombe @ South Central
Southwest Guilford @ High Point Central
Tarboro @ Northern Nash
Vance Charter @ Beddingfield
West Meck @ Garinger
Western Harnett @ Overhills
Winston-Salem Prep @ RJ Reynolds
FRIDAY AUG 31st
Albemarle @ Eastern Randolph
Alleghany @ Bishop McGuinness
Andrews @ Gladiator Sports Academy
Ardrey Kell @ Marvin Ridge
Ashbrook @ East Lincoln
Ashe County @ Hibriten
Asheville @ Hendersonville
Atkins @ Reagan
Avery @ Watauga
Ayden-Grifton @ East Duplin
Bear Grass Charter @ Arendell Parrott Academy
Ben Smith @ High Point Andrews
Bessemer City @ Chase
Brevard @ Draughn
Bunker Hill @ Maiden
CD Owen @ AC Reynolds
Camden County @ Northeastern
Cannon School @ Christ School
Cardinal Gibbons @ Riverside-Durham
Carolina Pride @ Charlotte Latin
Carson @ AL Brown
Carver @ Glenn
Charlotte Country Day @ Charlotte Catholic
Cleveland @ Terry Sanford
Clover SC @ Hunter Huss
Columbia @ Northside-Pinetown
Commonwealth @ Northside Christian
Community School of Davidson
Concord First Assembly @ Hickory Grove Christian
Corinth Holders @ Clayton
Covenant Day @ Charlotte Christian
Cox Mill @ Parkwood
Cramer @ East Gaston
Croatan @ West Carteret
Cuthbertson @ Anson
DH Conley @ Washington
Davie County @ Mooresville
Dudley @ Page
EE Smith @ Seventy-First
East Bladen @ North Brunswick
East Columbus @ Sandhills Titans
East Forsyth @ North Forsyth
East Henderson @ West Henderson
East Meck @ Berry Academy
East Rowan @ East Chapel Hill
East Rutherford @ South Caldwell
East Wake @ Rolesville
East Wilkes @ Forbush
Eastern Alamance @ Williams
Elkin @ Mount Airy
Enka @ Robbinsville
Enloe @ Apex Friendship
Fairmont @ Ashley
Forest Hills @ Central SC
Forestview @ South Point
Freedom @ East Burke
Fuquay-Varina @ Harnett Central
Garner @ Southeast Raleigh
Gates County @ Bertie Goldsboro @ Southern Wayne
Graham @ Mountain Island Charter
Greenville HomeSchool @ Asheville School
Grimsley @ Eastern Guilford
Havelock @ Wallace-Rose Hill
Heritage @ Millbrook
Hickory @ Newton-Conover
Hickory Ridge @ JM Robinson
Holmes @ Pasquotank
Hough @ Concord
JH Rose @ Hunt
Jack Britt @ Gray’s Creek
Jacksonville @ Laney
Jones Senior @ East Carteret
Jordan @ Northern Durham
Kings Mountain @ TC Roberson
Lake View SC @ South Robeson
Lee County @ Wakefield
Lexington @ North Rowan
Loris SC @ South Columbus
Louisburg @ Franklinton
Lumberton @ South View
Madison @ Rosman
Marlboro SC @ Scotland County
Metrolina Christian @ Trinity Christian
Monroe @ Hopewell
Morehead @ Reidsville
Mount Pleasant @ Central Cabarrus
Murphy @ Central Davidson
Myers Park @ Providence
New Hanover @ Cape Fear
North Gaston @ Lincolnton
North Henderson @ Swain County
North Iredell @ Alexander Central
North Lincoln @ FT Foard
North Moore @ East Montgomery
North Pitt @ Greene Central
North Stanly @ West Stanly
North Surry @ East Surry
Northern Guilford @ Statesville
Northside-Jax @ Clinton
Northwood @ Asheboro
Oak Grove @ High Point Christian
Olympic @ Independence
Panther Creek @ Holly Springs
Patton @ McDowell
Perquimans @ Southside
Person @ Bartlett Yancey
Piedmont @ Union Academy
Pine Forest @ Richmond County
Pinecrest @ Hillside
Polk County @ R-S Central
Porter Ridge @ Weddington
Purnell Swett @ Douglas Byrd
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA @ Franklin
Ragsdale @ Western Guilford
Randleman @ Ledford
Richlands @ Swansboro
Riverside-Martin @ South Creek
Rocky Mount Prep @ Harrells Christian
Rocky River @ Vance
Rosewood @ Spring Creek
Shelby @ Burns
Smoky Mountain @ North Buncombe
South Davidson @ Highland Tech
South Granville @ Ravenscroft
South Iredell @ Lake Norman
South Stanly @ Jordan-Matthews
South Stokes @ Trinity
Southeast Guilford @ Northwest Guilford
Southern Durham @ Southern Alamance
Southern Guilford @ Northeast Guilford
Southern Lee @ West Johnston
SouthLake Christian @ North Raleigh Charter
Starmount @ West Stokes
Thomas Jefferson @ Chatham Central
Topsail @ Dixon
Trinity Academy @ Mitchell
Tuscola @ Pisgah
Union @ Pender
Wake Christian @ Fayetteville Christian
Wake Forest @ Middle Creek
Walkertown @ Parkland
Warren County @ Northampton
Washington County @ Pamlico
Weldon @ Roanoke Rapids
West Bladen @ Midway
West Brunswick @ North Myrtle Beach SC
West Caldwell @ West Iredell
West Charlotte @ Harding West Columbus @ Centennial
West Craven @ New Bern
West Forsyth @ Mount Tabor
West Lincoln @ Cherryville
West Wilkes @ North Stokes
Western Alamance @ Cummings
Westover @ Hoke County
Wheatmore @ Southwestern Randolph
White Oak @ Southwest Onslow
Wilkes Central @ Surry Central
SATURDAY SEPT 1st
Southeast Halifax @ Northwest Halifax