{{ timeAgo('2018-08-29 12:02:06 -0500') }} football Edit

NCHSFB: Week 3 Schedule

Dolphus Pearson III
NCPreps.com Staff Writer

THURSDAY AUG 30th

Apex @ Sanderson

Athens Drive @ Knightdale

CB Aycock @ Eastern Wayne

Cary @ Broughton

Farmville Central @ Princeton

Fike @ Kinston

First Flight @ Manteo

Granville Central @ Kipp Pride

Hertford County @ Rocky Mount

Hickory VA @ Currituck

Lakewood @ Lejeune

Leesville Road @ Green Hope

North Duplin @ South Lenoir

North Johnston @ Hobbton

Pine Lake Prep @ Christ the King

Providence Grove @ Union Pines

Smithfield-Selma @ Nash Central

South Brunswick @ Trask

South Johnston @ Triton

Southern Nash @ Bunn

SouthWest Edgecombe @ South Central

Southwest Guilford @ High Point Central

Tarboro @ Northern Nash

Vance Charter @ Beddingfield

West Meck @ Garinger

Western Harnett @ Overhills

Winston-Salem Prep @ RJ Reynolds


FRIDAY AUG 31st

Albemarle @ Eastern Randolph

Alleghany @ Bishop McGuinness

Andrews @ Gladiator Sports Academy

Ardrey Kell @ Marvin Ridge

Ashbrook @ East Lincoln

Ashe County @ Hibriten

Asheville @ Hendersonville

Atkins @ Reagan

Avery @ Watauga

Ayden-Grifton @ East Duplin

Bear Grass Charter @ Arendell Parrott Academy

Ben Smith @ High Point Andrews

Bessemer City @ Chase

Brevard @ Draughn

Bunker Hill @ Maiden

CD Owen @ AC Reynolds

Camden County @ Northeastern

Cannon School @ Christ School

Cardinal Gibbons @ Riverside-Durham

Carolina Pride @ Charlotte Latin

Carson @ AL Brown

Carver @ Glenn

Charlotte Country Day @ Charlotte Catholic

Cleveland @ Terry Sanford

Clover SC @ Hunter Huss

Columbia @ Northside-Pinetown

Commonwealth @ Northside Christian

Community School of Davidson

Concord First Assembly @ Hickory Grove Christian

Corinth Holders @ Clayton

Covenant Day @ Charlotte Christian

Cox Mill @ Parkwood

Cramer @ East Gaston

Croatan @ West Carteret

Cuthbertson @ Anson

DH Conley @ Washington

Davie County @ Mooresville

Dudley @ Page

EE Smith @ Seventy-First

East Bladen @ North Brunswick

East Columbus @ Sandhills Titans

East Forsyth @ North Forsyth

East Henderson @ West Henderson

East Meck @ Berry Academy

East Rowan @ East Chapel Hill

East Rutherford @ South Caldwell

East Wake @ Rolesville

East Wilkes @ Forbush

Eastern Alamance @ Williams

Elkin @ Mount Airy

Enka @ Robbinsville

Enloe @ Apex Friendship

Fairmont @ Ashley

Forest Hills @ Central SC

Forestview @ South Point

Freedom @ East Burke

Fuquay-Varina @ Harnett Central

Garner @ Southeast Raleigh

Gates County @ Bertie Goldsboro @ Southern Wayne

Graham @ Mountain Island Charter

Greenville HomeSchool @ Asheville School

Grimsley @ Eastern Guilford

Havelock @ Wallace-Rose Hill

Heritage @ Millbrook

Hickory @ Newton-Conover

Hickory Ridge @ JM Robinson

Holmes @ Pasquotank

Hough @ Concord

JH Rose @ Hunt

Jack Britt @ Gray’s Creek

Jacksonville @ Laney

Jones Senior @ East Carteret

Jordan @ Northern Durham

Kings Mountain @ TC Roberson

Lake View SC @ South Robeson

Lee County @ Wakefield

Lexington @ North Rowan

Loris SC @ South Columbus

Louisburg @ Franklinton

Lumberton @ South View

Madison @ Rosman

Marlboro SC @ Scotland County

Metrolina Christian @ Trinity Christian

Monroe @ Hopewell

Morehead @ Reidsville

Mount Pleasant @ Central Cabarrus

Murphy @ Central Davidson

Myers Park @ Providence

New Hanover @ Cape Fear

North Gaston @ Lincolnton

North Henderson @ Swain County

North Iredell @ Alexander Central

North Lincoln @ FT Foard

North Moore @ East Montgomery

North Pitt @ Greene Central

North Stanly @ West Stanly

North Surry @ East Surry

Northern Guilford @ Statesville

Northside-Jax @ Clinton

Northwood @ Asheboro

Oak Grove @ High Point Christian

Olympic @ Independence

Panther Creek @ Holly Springs

Patton @ McDowell

Perquimans @ Southside

Person @ Bartlett Yancey

Piedmont @ Union Academy

Pine Forest @ Richmond County

Pinecrest @ Hillside

Polk County @ R-S Central

Porter Ridge @ Weddington

Purnell Swett @ Douglas Byrd

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA @ Franklin

Ragsdale @ Western Guilford

Randleman @ Ledford

Richlands @ Swansboro

Riverside-Martin @ South Creek

Rocky Mount Prep @ Harrells Christian

Rocky River @ Vance

Rosewood @ Spring Creek

Shelby @ Burns

Smoky Mountain @ North Buncombe

South Davidson @ Highland Tech

South Granville @ Ravenscroft

South Iredell @ Lake Norman

South Stanly @ Jordan-Matthews

South Stokes @ Trinity

Southeast Guilford @ Northwest Guilford

Southern Durham @ Southern Alamance

Southern Guilford @ Northeast Guilford

Southern Lee @ West Johnston

SouthLake Christian @ North Raleigh Charter

Starmount @ West Stokes

Thomas Jefferson @ Chatham Central

Topsail @ Dixon

Trinity Academy @ Mitchell

Tuscola @ Pisgah

Union @ Pender

Wake Christian @ Fayetteville Christian

Wake Forest @ Middle Creek

Walkertown @ Parkland

Warren County @ Northampton

Washington County @ Pamlico

Weldon @ Roanoke Rapids

West Bladen @ Midway

West Brunswick @ North Myrtle Beach SC

West Caldwell @ West Iredell

West Charlotte @ Harding West Columbus @ Centennial

West Craven @ New Bern

West Forsyth @ Mount Tabor

West Lincoln @ Cherryville

West Wilkes @ North Stokes

Western Alamance @ Cummings

Westover @ Hoke County

Wheatmore @ Southwestern Randolph

White Oak @ Southwest Onslow

Wilkes Central @ Surry Central


SATURDAY SEPT 1st

Southeast Halifax @ Northwest Halifax

