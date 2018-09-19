NCHSFB Week 6 Schedule
Here is the North Carolina high school football schedule for Week 6 of the 2018 season. Due to Hurricane Florence, several of these contest have been cancelled due to damage. Please send any cancellations to me at gatarams@yahoo.com.
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS TO ALL FOLKS IN THE CAROLINAS THAT HAVE BEEN EFFECTED BY THESE STORMS!!!
FRIDAY SEPT 21st
AC Reynolds @ North Henderson
Albemarle @ Chatham Central
Andrews @ Rosman
Arendell Parrott Academy @ Southampton Academy
Ashbrook @ Burns
Ashe County @ Alleghany
Asheboro @ Southeast Raleigh
Asheville @ Enka
Athens Drive @ West Johnston
Atkins @ North Surry
Bartlett Yancey @ South Stokes
Beddingfield @ Northside-Jax
Bertie @ Manteo
Bessemer City @ Mountain Island Charter
Bunker Hill @ Hibriten
Bunn @ JF Webb
Butler @ Rocky River
CD Owen @ Franklin
Cardinal Gibbons @ Leesville Road
Carrboro @ East Wake
Carson @ Central Cabarrus
Central Davidson @ Oak Grove
Charlotte Catholic @ Monroe
Charlotte Christian @ Ravenscroft
Charlotte Country Day @ Hickory Hawks
Chase @ Brevard
Cherryville @ Thomas Jefferson
Christ School @ SouthLake Christian
Christ the King @ Bishop McGuinness
Clayton @ Cary
Columbia @ Washington County
Community School of Davidson @ Highland Tech
Concord @ West Rowan
Concord First Assembly @ Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA
Corinth Holders @ Cleveland
Cramer @ Kings Mountain
Cummings @ High Point Central
Cuthbertson @ Parkwood
Davie County @ AL Brown
Douglas Byrd @ EE Smith
East Carteret @ Dixon
East Henderson @ Madison
East Lincoln @ Lake Norman Charter
East Montgomery @ Graham
Eastern Alamance @ Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford @ Williams
Eastern Randolph @ Providence Grove
Eastern Wayne @ DJ Conley
First Flight @ Camden County
Forbush @ Carver
Forestview @ Crest
Freedom @ St. Stephens
Garinger @ Myers Park
Gladiator Sports Academy @ Cherokee
Granville Central @ Warren County
Gray’s Creek @ Cape Fear
Green Hope @ Apex Friendship
Greene Central @ Washington
Grimsley @ East Forsyth
Halifax Academy @ Bethel Christian
Harding @ West Meck
Harnett Central @ Riverside-Durham
Harrells Christian @ Charlotte Latin
Hayesville @ Swain County
Hendersonville @ Mountain Heritage
Hertford County @ North Pitt
High Point Andrews @ Jordan-Matthews
Holly Springs @ Heritage
Hough @ Hopewell
Hunt @ Havelock
JH Rose @ South Central
Jack Britt @ Scotland County
James Kenan @ Clinton
Jordan @ Southern Lee
Knightdale @ Fuquay-Varina
Lake Norman @ West Charlotte
Lakewood @ Western Harnett
Laney @ North Brunswick
Lejeune @ Richlands
Lexington @ Salisbury
Louisburg @ South Granville
Maiden @ Bandys
Marvin Ridge @ Piedmont
McDowell @ Hickory
Metrolina Christian @ North Raleigh Christian
Millbrook @ Southeast Raleigh
Morehead @ Person
Mount Pleasant @ JM Robinson
Mount Tabor @ Ben Smith
Murphy @ Robbinsville
New Bern @ CB Aycock
Newton-Conover @ Lincolnton
North Buncombe @ Erwin
North Edgecombe @ Kipp Pride
North Forsyth @ Western Guilford
North Gaston @ Hunter Huss
North Lenoir @ West Craven
North Meck @ Mooresville
North Rowan @ North Moore
North Wilkes @ East Wilkes
Northeastern @ Holmes
Northern Durham @ Southern Durham
Northern Guilford @ McMichael
Northern Nash @ SouthWest Edgecombe
Northwest Cabarrus @ East Rowan
Olympic @ Berry Academy
Orange @ East Chapel Hill
Overhills @ Terry Sanford
Page @ Southern Guilford
Panther Creek @ Apex
Parkland @ Southwest Guilford
Pasquotank @ Gates County
Patton @ FT Foard
Perquimans @ Bear Grass Charter
Pinecrest @ Seventy-First
Pisgah @ Polk County
Porter Ridge @ East Meck
Princeton @ North Johnston
Providence @ Ardrey Kell
Providence Day @ Cannon School
R-S Central @ Mitchell
Ragsdale @ East Surry
Randleman @ Wheatmore
Red Springs @ East Bladen
Reidsville @ Northwest Guilford
Richmond County @ Purnell Swett
Riverside-Martin @ Northside-Pinetown
Rocky Mount @ Nash Central
Rocky Mount Academy @ St. David’s
Rocky Mount Prep @ Northampton
Rolesville @ Garner
Sanderson @ Enloe
South Davidson @ South Stanly
South Lenoir @ Kinston
South Meck @ Winston-Salem Prep
South Rowan @ North Davidson
Southern Alamance @ Southwestern Randolph
Southern Nash @ White Oak
Southern Vance @ Roanoke Rapids
Southside @ North Duplin
Southwest Onslow @ Croatan
Spring Creek @ Midway
St. Pauls @ Fairmont
Starmount @ Elkin
Statesville @ Anson County
Statesville Christian @ Asheville School
Surry Central @ Mount Airy
Tarboro @ South Creek
Topsail @ Hoggard
Trask @ Pender
Trinity Christian @ Victory Christian
Triton @ Fike
Tuscola @ Smoky Mountain
Union @ Swansboro
Union Academy @ Pine Lake Prep
Union Pines @ South Johnston
Vance County @ Roanoke Rapids
Village Christian @ Hickory Grove Christian
Wake Christian @ Rosewood
Wake Forest @ Franklinton
Wakefield @ Middle Creek
Walkertown @ West Rowan
Wallace-Rose Hill @ East Duplin
Watauga @ South Caldwell
Weddington @ Sun Valley
Weldon @ Northwest Halifax West Bladen @ East Columbus
West Brunswick @ Ashley
West Caldwell @ Alexander Central
West Carteret @ Farmville Central
West Columbus @ South Columbus
West Davidson @ East Davidson
West Forsyth @ South Iredell
West Henderson @ TC Roberson
West Iredell @ Draughn
West Lincoln @ North Lincoln
West Montgomery @ North Stanly
Western Alamance @ Rockingham
Westover @ Pine Forest
Whiteville @ South Robeson
Wilkes Central @ West Wilkes
SATURDAY SEPT 22nd
Independence vs Hickory Ridge 5:30 (UNC-Charlotte)
Vance vs Mallard Creek 8:00 (UNC-Charlotte)