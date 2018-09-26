NCHSFB Week 7 Schedule
Here is the schedule for Week 7 of the NC high school football season.
THURSDAY – SEPT 27th
Apex Friendship @ Northern Durham
Cannon School @ SouthLake Christian
Clayton @ Fike
Gates County @ Bertie
Middle Creek @ Panther Creek
Perquimans @ Pasquotank
Southern Nash @ Wake Forest
FRIDAY – SEPT 28th
Alexander Central @ Watauga
Alleghany @ Starmount
Andrews @ Murphy
Ardrey Kell @ West Meck
Arendell Parrott Academy @ St. David’s
Asheboro @ Southern Alamance
Avery County @ Chase
Ayden-Grifton @ South Lenoir
Bandys @ Newton-Conover
Bartlett Yancey @ Winston-Salem Prep
Beddingfield @ Hunt
Ben Smith @ Parkland
Berry Academy @ Concord
Butler @ Porter Ridge
CB Aycock @ JH Rose
Carver @ West Stokes
Central Cabarrus @ Forest Hills
Central Virginia Disciples VA @ Northeastern
Charlotte Christian @ High Point Christian
Charlotte Latin @ Providence Day
Christ the King @ Statesville Christian
Commonwealth @ Covenant Day
Community School of Davidson @ Cherryville
Concord First Assembly @ North Stokes
Crest @ Cramer
Croatan @ East Carteret
Currituck @ SouthWest Edgecombe
Draughn @ Patton
East Bladen @ West Columbus
East Burke @ West Iredell
East Chapel Hill @ Union Pines
East Columbus @ Red Springs
East Davidson @ Thomasville
East Duplin @ Spring Creek
East Forsyth @ Page
East Gaston @ Forestview
East Lincoln @ Lincolnton
East Meck @ Independence
East Rutherford @ Polk County
East Wilkes @ West Wilkes
Eastern Wayne @ DH Conley
Elkin @ Ashe County
Enka @ North Buncombe
Enloe @ Millbrook
Erwin @ West Henderson
FT Foard @ Bunker Hill
Fairmont @ Whiteville
Glenn @ Ragsdale
Goldsboro @ James Kenan
Halifax Academy @ Pungo Christian
Harding @ Providence
Hertford County @ Jacksonville
Hickory @ Freedom
Hickory Grove Christian @ Asheville School
Hickory Hawks @ Carolina Pride
Hickory Ridge @ Garinger
High Point Central @ Reagan
Highland Tech @ Bessemer City
Hoggard @ Laney
Hoke County @ Seventy-First
Hunter Huss @ Burns
JM Robinson @ West Stanly
Jordan @ Hillside
Jordan-Matthews @ Eastern Randolph
Kings Mountain @ North Gaston
Kipp Pride @ Southeast Halifax
Lake Norman @ Mallard Creek
Lake Norman Charter @ North Lincoln
Ledford @ Lexington
Lee County @ Cummings
Leesville Road @ Sanderson
Louisburg @ Bear Grass Charter
Lumberton @ Jack Britt
Manteo @ Northside-Pinetown
Marvin Ridge @ Monroe
Metrolina Christian @ Northside Christian
Mooresville @ Hough
Morehead @ Western Alamance
Mountain Island Charter @ Union Academy
New Hanover @ Topsail
North Brunswick @ West Brunswick
North Davidson @ West Davidson
North Edgecombe @ Northampton
North Henderson @ Asheville
North Moore @ Albemarle
North Raleigh Christian @ Harrells Christian
North Rowan @ South Stanly
North Stanly @ Chatham Central
North Surry @ Walkertown
North Wilkes @ Wilkes Central
Northeast Academy @ Community Christian
Northeast Guilford @ Northern Guilford
Northwest Cabarrus @ North Iredell
Northwest Guilford @ West Forsyth
Northwest Halifax @ Rocky Mount Prep
Northwood @ Corinth Holders
Oak Grove @ South Rowan
Olympic @ South Meck
Parkwood @ Sun Valley
Pender @ Lejeune
Person @ Eastern Alamance
Piedmont @ Cuthbertson
Providence Grove @ Randleman
Purnell Swett @ Scotland County
RJ Reynolds @ Grimsley
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA @ Charlotte Country Day
Ravenscroft @ Fayetteville Christian
Reidsville @ High Point Andrews
Richmond County @ Pinecrest
Riverside-Martin @ Camden County
Roanoke Rapids @ JF Webb
Rockingham @ McMichael
Rocky River @ Myers Park
Rosman @ Robbinsville
Salisbury @ Central Davidson
Shelby @ Mount Pleasant
Smithfield-Selma @ Hobbton
Smoky Mountain @ Madison
South Brunswick @ Ashley
South Caldwell @ West Caldwell
South Columbus @ St. Pauls
South Central @ Southern Wayne
South Granville @ Anson County
South Johnston @ Western Harnett
South Point @ Ashbrook
South Robeson @ West Bladen
Southampton Academy @ Cary Christian
Southeast Raleigh @ Broughton
Southern Durham @ Orange
Southern Vance @ Riverside-Durham
Southside @ Tarboro
Southwest Guilford @ Dudley
Southwest Onslow @ Dixon
Southwestern Randolph @ Eastern Guilford
St. Stephens @ McDowell
Surry Central @ Atkins
Swain County @ Cherokee
Swansboro @ Princeton
Thomas Jefferson @ Pine Lake Prep
Trask @ Richlands
Tuscola @ AC Reynolds
Vance @ Hopewell
Vance County @ Riverside-Durham
Victory Christian @ Christ School
Village Christian @ Wake Christian
Warren County @ Bunn
Washington @ North Lenoir
Washington County @ North Pitt
Weddington @ Charlotte Catholic
West Carteret @ Farmville Central
West Charlotte @ North Meck
West Lincoln @ Maiden
West Montgomery @ South Davidson
West Rowan @ Cox Mill
Western Guilford @ Mount Tabor
Wheatmore @ Trinity
Williams @ Southern Guilford